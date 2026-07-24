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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-intends-to-expand-strategic-partnership-with-russia---wang-yi-1124490949.html
China Intends to Expand Strategic Partnership With Russia - Wang Yi
China Intends to Expand Strategic Partnership With Russia - Wang Yi
Sputnik International
CHOLPON ATA, Kyrgyzstan, (Sputnik) - China intends to continue expanding its strategic partnership with Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
2026-07-24T11:40+0000
2026-07-24T11:40+0000
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Despite the actions of Western countries, trade and economic relations between Russia and China are on the rise, and the volume of trade will reach record levels again by the end of the year, Lavrov said during the meeting.
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China Intends to Expand Strategic Partnership With Russia - Wang Yi

11:40 GMT 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov Russian and Chinese flags.File photo
 Russian and Chinese flags.File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
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CHOLPON ATA, Kyrgyzstan, (Sputnik) - China intends to continue expanding its strategic partnership with Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
"The current global situation requires us to answer the question - where is the world heading? Our answer is resolute: together with you, we will be guided by the agreements reached at the highest level and continue down the path of independent and self-reliant development, as well as the path of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation. We will also make efforts to expand our ties," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kyrgyzstan.
Despite the actions of Western countries, trade and economic relations between Russia and China are on the rise, and the volume of trade will reach record levels again by the end of the year, Lavrov said during the meeting.

"Despite the obstacles that our Western colleagues are putting up, trade and economic relations are on the rise. In the first half of this year, trade increased by another 25%, and, apparently, by the end of the year there will be a new record," Lavrov said at the meeting taking place on the sidelines of a meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

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