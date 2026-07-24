https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-plans-over-10-transits-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route--rosatom-chief-1124492193.html
China Plans Over 10 Transits to Europe Via Northern Sea Route – Rosatom Chief
China Plans Over 10 Transits to Europe Via Northern Sea Route – Rosatom Chief
Sputnik International
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Chinese partners aim to conduct more than 10 transit voyages to Europe via the Northern Sea Route during this year's "summer water" period, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
2026-07-24T14:25+0000
2026-07-24T14:25+0000
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Rosatom is aware of its partners' desire to conduct more than 10 such voyages during the "summer water" period, which represents a multiple increase, he said. The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.
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China Plans Over 10 Transits to Europe Via Northern Sea Route – Rosatom Chief
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Chinese partners aim to conduct more than 10 transit voyages to Europe via the Northern Sea Route during this year's "summer water" period, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"A transit voyage took place last year, a unique one, the first in human history, from Chinese ports to Western European ports, the UK and the Netherlands, taking just 20 days," Likhachev told journalists.
Rosatom is aware of its partners' desire to conduct more than 10 such voyages during the "summer water" period, which represents a multiple increase, he said.
The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.