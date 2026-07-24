https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/china-plans-over-10-transits-to-europe-via-northern-sea-route--rosatom-chief-1124492193.html

China Plans Over 10 Transits to Europe Via Northern Sea Route – Rosatom Chief

China Plans Over 10 Transits to Europe Via Northern Sea Route – Rosatom Chief

Sputnik International

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Chinese partners aim to conduct more than 10 transit voyages to Europe via the Northern Sea Route during this year's "summer water" period, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

2026-07-24T14:25+0000

2026-07-24T14:25+0000

2026-07-24T14:25+0000

russia

northern sea route

rosatom

sputnik

united kingdom (uk)

russia

china

alexei likhachev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105323/18/1053231828_0:232:3428:2160_1920x0_80_0_0_95c629a5c94da4cc6d36399ad91ee99a.jpg

Rosatom is aware of its partners' desire to conduct more than 10 such voyages during the "summer water" period, which represents a multiple increase, he said. The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European and Asian parts of the continent, running through the waters of the Russian Arctic shelf.

united kingdom (uk)

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

northern sea route, rosatom, sputnik, united kingdom (uk), russia, china, alexei likhachev