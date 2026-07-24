https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/houthis-say-saudi-arabias-allies-to-pay-heavy-price-for-violating-blockade-1124489297.html

Houthis Say Saudi Arabia's Allies to Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Violating Blockade

Houthis Say Saudi Arabia's Allies to Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Violating Blockade

Sputnik International

DOHA, (Sputnik) - Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement warned of a "heavy price" for any party cooperating with Saudi Arabia in defiance of the ban on shipping from the kingdom's ports.

2026-07-24T09:21+0000

2026-07-24T09:21+0000

2026-07-24T09:21+0000

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On Wednesday, the Houthis said that they had struck two Saudi tankers with missiles and drones for violating its navigation ban in the Red Sea. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's General Transport Authority confirmed an attack on the tanker Encelia in the Red Sea, which resulted in a fire.

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