https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/houthis-say-saudi-arabias-allies-to-pay-heavy-price-for-violating-blockade-1124489297.html
Houthis Say Saudi Arabia's Allies to Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Violating Blockade
Houthis Say Saudi Arabia's Allies to Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Violating Blockade
Sputnik International
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement warned of a "heavy price" for any party cooperating with Saudi Arabia in defiance of the ban on shipping from the kingdom's ports.
2026-07-24T09:21+0000
2026-07-24T09:21+0000
2026-07-24T09:21+0000
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On Wednesday, the Houthis said that they had struck two Saudi tankers with missiles and drones for violating its navigation ban in the Red Sea. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's General Transport Authority confirmed an attack on the tanker Encelia in the Red Sea, which resulted in a fire.
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Houthis Say Saudi Arabia's Allies to Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for Violating Blockade
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, warned of a "heavy price" for any party cooperating with Saudi Arabia in defiance of the Houthi ban on shipping from the kingdom's ports.
"Anyone who wishes to entangle themselves with the Saudi enemy - that is their concern, and they will pay a heavy price for their wrong decision. We are acting in accordance with legitimate rights guaranteed to us by all customs, laws, and covenants," Abu Ras told Yemeni news agency SABA, calling on all countries to require their companies to avoid Saudi ports until further notice.
On Wednesday, the Houthis said that they had struck two Saudi tankers with missiles and drones for violating its navigation ban in the Red Sea. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's General Transport Authority confirmed an attack on the tanker Encelia in the Red Sea, which resulted in a fire.