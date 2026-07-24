International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/idf-says-preparing-for-major-counterterrorist-operation-in-west-bank-1124492314.html
IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank
IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it is preparing for a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank, citing an increase in attacks on civilians in the area.
2026-07-24T14:27+0000
2026-07-24T14:27+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
west bank
middle east
sputnik
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b82e95287e284387536df1028160.jpg
Over the past week, Israeli forces have detained more than 80 wanted individuals suspected of incitement to terrorism in the West Bank, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, a shooting attack occurred in the West Bank, in which one person was killed and another two seriously injured and taken to hospital. On Thursday, two more attacks were carried out in the West Bank.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d08a14db5d0e6d1bffb026a56b751d6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel defense forces (idf), west bank, middle east, sputnik, newsfeed
israel defense forces (idf), west bank, middle east, sputnik, newsfeed

IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank

14:27 GMT 24.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Israeli soldiers work on their tanks in a staging area on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it is preparing for a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank, citing an increase in attacks on civilians in the area.
"Following the terror attack earlier today (Friday) in the area of Tell, IDF soldiers are preparing for extensive counterterrorism operational activity in the sector," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Over the past week, Israeli forces have detained more than 80 wanted individuals suspected of incitement to terrorism in the West Bank, the IDF added.
Earlier in the day, a shooting attack occurred in the West Bank, in which one person was killed and another two seriously injured and taken to hospital. On Thursday, two more attacks were carried out in the West Bank.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала