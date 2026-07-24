https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/idf-says-preparing-for-major-counterterrorist-operation-in-west-bank-1124492314.html

IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank

IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank

Sputnik International

TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it is preparing for a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank, citing an increase in attacks on civilians in the area.

2026-07-24T14:27+0000

2026-07-24T14:27+0000

2026-07-24T14:27+0000

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Over the past week, Israeli forces have detained more than 80 wanted individuals suspected of incitement to terrorism in the West Bank, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, a shooting attack occurred in the West Bank, in which one person was killed and another two seriously injured and taken to hospital. On Thursday, two more attacks were carried out in the West Bank.

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