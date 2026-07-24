https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/idf-says-preparing-for-major-counterterrorist-operation-in-west-bank-1124492314.html
IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank
IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it is preparing for a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank, citing an increase in attacks on civilians in the area.
2026-07-24T14:27+0000
2026-07-24T14:27+0000
2026-07-24T14:27+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
west bank
middle east
sputnik
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b82e95287e284387536df1028160.jpg
Over the past week, Israeli forces have detained more than 80 wanted individuals suspected of incitement to terrorism in the West Bank, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, a shooting attack occurred in the West Bank, in which one person was killed and another two seriously injured and taken to hospital. On Thursday, two more attacks were carried out in the West Bank.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d08a14db5d0e6d1bffb026a56b751d6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces (idf), west bank, middle east, sputnik, newsfeed
israel defense forces (idf), west bank, middle east, sputnik, newsfeed
IDF Says Preparing for Major Counterterrorist Operation in West Bank
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it is preparing for a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank, citing an increase in attacks on civilians in the area.
"Following the terror attack earlier today (Friday) in the area of Tell, IDF soldiers are preparing for extensive counterterrorism operational activity in the sector," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Over the past week, Israeli forces have detained more than 80 wanted individuals suspected of incitement to terrorism in the West Bank, the IDF added.
Earlier in the day, a shooting attack occurred in the West Bank, in which one person was killed and another two seriously injured and taken to hospital. On Thursday, two more attacks were carried out in the West Bank.