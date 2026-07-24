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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/iranian-army-says-its-drones-targeted-us-military-bases-in-bahrain-jordan---reports-1124488600.html
Iranian Army Says Its Drones Targeted US Military Bases in Bahrain, Jordan - Reports
Iranian Army Says Its Drones Targeted US Military Bases in Bahrain, Jordan - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iranian army said that the target of its drone attacks were the places of residence of the US military at bases in Bahrain and Jordan, the Iranian Press TV channel reported on Friday.
2026-07-24T09:04+0000
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This morning, Iran targeted fuel storage tanks, equipment depots and large hangars, as well as the residence of US forces at the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain, as well as hangars, including those for aircraft maintenance, and US military residences at the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain, and residents are advised to find a safe place, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said on Friday.
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Iranian Army Says Its Drones Targeted US Military Bases in Bahrain, Jordan - Reports

09:04 GMT 24.07.2026
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iranian army said that the target of its drone attacks were the places of residence of the US military at bases in Bahrain and Jordan, the Iranian Press TV channel reported on Friday.
This morning, Iran targeted fuel storage tanks, equipment depots and large hangars, as well as the residence of US forces at the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain, as well as hangars, including those for aircraft maintenance, and US military residences at the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.
Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain, and residents are advised to find a safe place, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said on Friday.
"The siren has been sounded, Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on X.
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