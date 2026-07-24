https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/iranian-army-says-its-drones-targeted-us-military-bases-in-bahrain-jordan---reports-1124488600.html

Iranian Army Says Its Drones Targeted US Military Bases in Bahrain, Jordan - Reports

Iranian Army Says Its Drones Targeted US Military Bases in Bahrain, Jordan - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Iranian army said that the target of its drone attacks were the places of residence of the US military at bases in Bahrain and Jordan, the Iranian Press TV channel reported on Friday.

2026-07-24T09:04+0000

2026-07-24T09:04+0000

2026-07-24T09:04+0000

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This morning, Iran targeted fuel storage tanks, equipment depots and large hangars, as well as the residence of US forces at the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain, as well as hangars, including those for aircraft maintenance, and US military residences at the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain, and residents are advised to find a safe place, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said on Friday.

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