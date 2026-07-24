https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/irgc-says-hit-us-camp-buehring-base-in-kuwait-in-27th-round-of-strikes-1124492420.html
IRGC Says Hit US Camp Buehring Base in Kuwait in 27th Round of Strikes
IRGC Says Hit US Camp Buehring Base in Kuwait in 27th Round of Strikes
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The IRGC said on Friday that it had destroyed three ammunition and equipment hangars at US military base Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udairi) in Kuwait in the 27th round of strikes.
2026-07-24T14:29+0000
2026-07-24T14:29+0000
2026-07-24T14:29+0000
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The IRGC said that it had also attacked and caused significant damage to the command and control center of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Iran also attacked US Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, causing serious damage to several aircraft and, by destroying the US barracks, killing and wounding several US troops, the IRGC said. In addition, a Patriot air defense system, a US Army reconnaissance balloon and US military barracks were destroyed at the US military base near the airport of the Iraqi city of Erbil, the IRGC said. Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on the night of June 18, which envisages an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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IRGC Says Hit US Camp Buehring Base in Kuwait in 27th Round of Strikes
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that it had destroyed three ammunition and equipment hangars at US military base Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udairi) in Kuwait in the 27th round of strikes.
"During the 27th wave of Operation 'Victory 2,' fighters struck three hangars housing ammunition and equipment at US base Udari in Kuwait, setting them ablaze and destroying them," the IRGC was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
The IRGC said that it had also attacked and caused significant damage to the command and control center of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
Iran also attacked US Al-Azraq air base in Jordan, causing serious damage to several aircraft and, by destroying the US barracks, killing and wounding several US troops, the IRGC said.
In addition, a Patriot air defense system, a US Army reconnaissance balloon and US military barracks were destroyed at the US military base near the airport of the Iraqi city of Erbil, the IRGC said.
Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on the night of June 18, which envisages an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran since July 8. US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire was no longer in effect.