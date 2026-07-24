https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/pakistans-punjab-province-has-launched-its-first-drone-system-to-warn-of-floods-1124492872.html

Pakistan’s Punjab Province Has Launched Its First Drone System to Warn of Floods

Pakistan’s Punjab Province Has Launched Its First Drone System to Warn of Floods

Sputnik International

This is not merely an experiment, experts say, but an urgent necessity driven by the climate crisis.

2026-07-24T15:10+0000

2026-07-24T15:10+0000

2026-07-24T15:10+0000

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For the first time, Pakistan's Punjab province has deployed drones to monitor all rivers, barrages, and headworks to provide early flood warnings. This decision comes in the wake of tragedy: between July 19 and 22, 2026, at least 17 people died in the province due to floods.This is not just an experiment but a necessity in the face of the climate crisis, according to Waqas Anjum, Head of AI and Digitalization in Education at ACME.Why drones are a game-changer:• Speed. Unlike traditional monitoring methods, drones can quickly survey vast stretches of rivers, detect rising water levels, spot breaches in embankments, and transmit real-time video to emergency control centers.• Technology. The drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras, GPS, live video transmission systems, and GIS. Combined with weather forecasts, river gauge data, and satellite imagery, this provides a comprehensive picture of the flood situation and enables authorities to respond faster.What's next?The next step, Anjum says, is to expand this experience to other provinces of Pakistan. All regional systems should be integrated into a single national platform so that information flows seamlessly between federal, provincial, and local authorities.

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