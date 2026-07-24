https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-china-aim-to-double-cargo-traffic-via-northern-sea-route-by-2030---rosatom-ceo-1124488475.html

Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO

Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Russia and China plan to double cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route by 2030 at the latest, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said during a trip to Beijing on Friday.

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Demand for shipments along the Northern Sea Route has increased in recent months amid disruptions affecting southern shipping routes, he said. Russia and China want to capitalize on the Arctic route's potential as the icy waters become more navigable. Likhachev said they plan to work together on Arctic-class ship projects. Russia benefits by working together with Chinese companies to unlock the Northern Sea Route, while China gains access to "a new route that is safe, shorter and economically advantageous, with Rosatom providing full icebreaker support guarantees," he underlined.

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