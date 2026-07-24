https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-china-aim-to-double-cargo-traffic-via-northern-sea-route-by-2030---rosatom-ceo-1124488475.html
Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO
Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Russia and China plan to double cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route by 2030 at the latest, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said during a trip to Beijing on Friday.
2026-07-24T09:00+0000
2026-07-24T09:00+0000
2026-07-24T09:00+0000
russia
alexei likhachev
china
russia
arctic
rosatom
northern sea route
sputnik
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg
Demand for shipments along the Northern Sea Route has increased in recent months amid disruptions affecting southern shipping routes, he said. Russia and China want to capitalize on the Arctic route's potential as the icy waters become more navigable. Likhachev said they plan to work together on Arctic-class ship projects. Russia benefits by working together with Chinese companies to unlock the Northern Sea Route, while China gains access to "a new route that is safe, shorter and economically advantageous, with Rosatom providing full icebreaker support guarantees," he underlined.
china
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201b7ae7befb7ca5bccd5513d9913bdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexei likhachev, china, russia, arctic, rosatom, northern sea route, sputnik, business
alexei likhachev, china, russia, arctic, rosatom, northern sea route, sputnik, business
Russia, China Aim to Double Cargo Traffic Via Northern Sea Route by 2030 - Rosatom CEO
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Russia and China plan to double cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route by 2030 at the latest, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said during a trip to Beijing on Friday.
"Russia and China are making ambitious plans to at least double total cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route by 2030, but something tells me we will reach these figures much earlier," Likhachev told reporters.
Demand for shipments along the Northern Sea Route has increased in recent months amid disruptions affecting southern shipping routes, he said.
Russia and China want to capitalize on the Arctic route's potential as the icy waters become more navigable. Likhachev said they plan to work together on Arctic-class ship projects.
"We have major joint plans for the development of Arctic shipbuilding. This is an area of mutually beneficial cooperation where each side stands to gain from a new stage and a new level of relations," Likhachev said.
Russia benefits by working together with Chinese companies to unlock the Northern Sea Route, while China gains access to "a new route that is safe, shorter and economically advantageous, with Rosatom providing full icebreaker support guarantees," he underlined.