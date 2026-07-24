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Russia Prefers Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia Prefers Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Moscow prefers a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but it cannot do anything about it if the US shares the opinion that the Anchorage agreements are buried, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-07-24T08:20+0000
2026-07-24T08:20+0000
2026-07-24T08:20+0000
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Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron publicly said that there is no Anchorage anymore, no understanding, noting that the US supports Paris, while acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that they had buried the Anchorage agreements. The US has obviously modified its approach to understanding the meeting on Ukraine in Alaska, but Russia's conscience is clear and it was ready to fulfill them, the minister said.
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Russia Prefers Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine - Lavrov
CHOLPON ATA, Kyrgyzstan, (Sputnik) - Moscow prefers a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but it cannot do anything about it if the United States shares the assessments of European leaders and Ukraine that the agreements of the Anchorage summit are buried, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron publicly said that there is no Anchorage anymore, no understanding, noting that the US supports Paris, while acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that they had buried the Anchorage agreements.
"If these are assessments that Americans share, then what can we do? Of course, we have said more than once that we prefer a political and diplomatic settlement, but we will achieve our goals under all circumstances," Lavrov told reporters.
The US has obviously modified its approach to understanding the meeting on Ukraine in Alaska, but Russia's conscience is clear and it was ready to fulfill them, the minister said.
"Such an arrogant, even so to say, contemptuous rejection of the American proposal is taking place to no small extent, because [Vladimir] Zelensky is being supplied with weapons, drones are being delivered to him in huge quantities, with which he is trying to undermine the stability of Russia by attacking civilians and civilian targets," Lavrov said.