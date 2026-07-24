https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-prefers-diplomatic-settlement-in-ukraine---lavrov-1124488347.html

Russia Prefers Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia Prefers Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Moscow prefers a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but it cannot do anything about it if the US shares the opinion that the Anchorage agreements are buried, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-07-24T08:20+0000

2026-07-24T08:20+0000

2026-07-24T08:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergey lavrov

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volodymyr zelensky

emmanuel macron

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Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron publicly said that there is no Anchorage anymore, no understanding, noting that the US supports Paris, while acting Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that they had buried the Anchorage agreements. The US has obviously modified its approach to understanding the meeting on Ukraine in Alaska, but Russia's conscience is clear and it was ready to fulfill them, the minister said.

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sergey lavrov, ukraine, russia, anchorage, us, volodymyr zelensky, emmanuel macron