https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-strikes-facility-near-kiev-where-uav-demonstration-took-place--defense-ministry-1124493031.html
Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a facility near Kiev where a demonstration of drones, including foreign ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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Leading drone manufacturers and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned systems command were at the facility at the time of the attack, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a facility near Kiev where a demonstration of drones, including foreign ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons on a facility in the Kiev suburbs where a demonstration of unmanned aerial vehicles, including advanced Ukrainian and foreign-made ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held," the ministry said in a statement.
Leading drone manufacturers and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned systems command were at the facility at the time of the attack, the ministry added.