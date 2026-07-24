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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-strikes-facility-near-kiev-where-uav-demonstration-took-place--defense-ministry-1124493031.html
Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a facility near Kiev where a demonstration of drones, including foreign ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-24T15:20+0000
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Leading drone manufacturers and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned systems command were at the facility at the time of the attack, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry

15:20 GMT 24.07.2026
© Photo : Social mediaScreenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot.
Screenshot from a social media video of explosions in Vyshnevoe, Kiev region after Russian forces struck a massive arms depot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
© Photo : Social media
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a facility near Kiev where a demonstration of drones, including foreign ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons on a facility in the Kiev suburbs where a demonstration of unmanned aerial vehicles, including advanced Ukrainian and foreign-made ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held," the ministry said in a statement.
Leading drone manufacturers and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned systems command were at the facility at the time of the attack, the ministry added.
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