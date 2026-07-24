https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-strikes-facility-near-kiev-where-uav-demonstration-took-place--defense-ministry-1124493031.html

Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry

Russia Strikes Facility Near Kiev Where UAV Demonstration Took Place – Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A strike was carried out on a facility near Kiev where a demonstration of drones, including foreign ones used to strike civilian targets in Russia, was being held, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-24T15:20+0000

2026-07-24T15:20+0000

2026-07-24T15:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

russia

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0a/1124432632_2:0:898:504_1920x0_80_0_0_1058432ba81f2944047aa6c8141cc1fc.jpg

Leading drone manufacturers and representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned systems command were at the facility at the time of the attack, the ministry added.

kiev

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev, russia, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, special operation