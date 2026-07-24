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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/trump-threatens-eu-with-big-new-tariff-probe-over-massive-google-fine-1124493299.html
Trump Threatens EU With Big New Tariff, Probe Over Massive Google Fine
Trump Threatens EU With Big New Tariff, Probe Over Massive Google Fine
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with a substantial tariff and an investigation over the bloc's new fine against US tech giant Google.
2026-07-24T18:31+0000
2026-07-24T18:32+0000
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On Thursday, the European Commission said it had fined Google 890 million euros (nearly $1 billion) for violating the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), accusing the company of promoting its own services in search results and restricting app developers on Google Play. The US president recalled that the EU has already fined Apple $15 billion, Meta (banned in Russia) $3 billion, and Amazon $2.5 billion. The new fine brings the EU's cumulative antitrust penalties against Google to over $18 billion. Trump denounced it as an "illegal and highly discriminatory practice" that started under the Biden administration. "But it's not going to continue during the Trump Administration. The United States of America is not a 'PIGGYBANK' for Europe, nor will we allow it to be!" Trump added. In March 2024, the European Commission opened a probe into Google after the DMA, which regulates the activities of the largest digital platforms, came into force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/european-council-president-backs-eu-retaliatory-steps-against-us-tariffs-1123623063.html
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Trump Threatens EU With Big New Tariff, Probe Over Massive Google Fine

18:31 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 24.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstGoogle's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 6, 2023.
Google's first datacenter in Germany is pictured during its inauguration in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with a substantial tariff and an investigation over the bloc's new fine against US tech giant Google.
On Thursday, the European Commission said it had fined Google 890 million euros (nearly $1 billion) for violating the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), accusing the company of promoting its own services in search results and restricting app developers on Google Play.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that we will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of 'ROBBING' American Companies and, in turn, the American Taxpayer. The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about. The penalties will be entirely reversed and, we anticipate, a substantial TARIFF to be placed on them at the earliest possible moment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president recalled that the EU has already fined Apple $15 billion, Meta (banned in Russia) $3 billion, and Amazon $2.5 billion. The new fine brings the EU's cumulative antitrust penalties against Google to over $18 billion. Trump denounced it as an "illegal and highly discriminatory practice" that started under the Biden administration.
"But it's not going to continue during the Trump Administration. The United States of America is not a 'PIGGYBANK' for Europe, nor will we allow it to be!" Trump added.
In March 2024, the European Commission opened a probe into Google after the DMA, which regulates the activities of the largest digital platforms, came into force.
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