https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/trump-threatens-eu-with-big-new-tariff-probe-over-massive-google-fine-1124493299.html

Trump Threatens EU With Big New Tariff, Probe Over Massive Google Fine

Trump Threatens EU With Big New Tariff, Probe Over Massive Google Fine

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened the European Union with a substantial tariff and an investigation over the bloc's new fine against US tech giant Google.

2026-07-24T18:31+0000

2026-07-24T18:31+0000

2026-07-24T18:32+0000

economy

donald trump

european union (eu)

google

european commission

apple

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On Thursday, the European Commission said it had fined Google 890 million euros (nearly $1 billion) for violating the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), accusing the company of promoting its own services in search results and restricting app developers on Google Play. The US president recalled that the EU has already fined Apple $15 billion, Meta (banned in Russia) $3 billion, and Amazon $2.5 billion. The new fine brings the EU's cumulative antitrust penalties against Google to over $18 billion. Trump denounced it as an "illegal and highly discriminatory practice" that started under the Biden administration. "But it's not going to continue during the Trump Administration. The United States of America is not a 'PIGGYBANK' for Europe, nor will we allow it to be!" Trump added. In March 2024, the European Commission opened a probe into Google after the DMA, which regulates the activities of the largest digital platforms, came into force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/european-council-president-backs-eu-retaliatory-steps-against-us-tariffs-1123623063.html

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donald trump, european union (eu), google, european commission, apple