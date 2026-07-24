https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/trump-vows-to-use-frozen-iranian-assets-to-reimburse-shipping-losses-1124486949.html
Trump Vows to Use Frozen Iranian Assets to Reimburse Shipping Losses
Trump Vows to Use Frozen Iranian Assets to Reimburse Shipping Losses
Sputnik International
Any damage to ships, cargo or related assets will be paid for with “Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls,” US President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social.
2026-07-24T03:53+0000
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The US is moving from stealing Iranian assets to openly spending the loot.
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Trump Vows to Use Frozen Iranian Assets to Reimburse Shipping Losses
03:53 GMT 24.07.2026 (Updated: 03:54 GMT 24.07.2026)
Any damage to ships, cargo or related assets will be paid for with “Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls,” US President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social.
The US is moving from stealing Iranian assets to openly spending the loot.
In May, Iran had called on the US to unfreeze $24 billion in foreign assets in its 14-point settlement proposal: half at the initial stage — upon reaching a memorandum to resolve the conflict — and the remainder at a later stage following negotiations on the nuclear issue, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team. The agency reported progress on the first tranche of the funds.