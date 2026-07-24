https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/ukrainian-troops-burned-house-with-napalm-near-konstantinovka---survivor-1124488718.html

Ukrainian Troops Burned House With Napalm Near Konstantinovka - Survivor

Ukrainian Troops Burned House With Napalm Near Konstantinovka - Survivor

Sputnik International

DONETSK, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops burned a private house with napalm on the outskirts of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and tried to bomb their way into the basement, one of the survivors told Sputnik.

2026-07-24T09:10+0000

2026-07-24T09:10+0000

2026-07-24T09:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

konstantinovka

ukrainian armed forces

donetsk people’s republic

special operation

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A Ukrainian FPV drone unit was stationed near their home in the village of Ilyinovka (Ilyinivka), Danil Babikov said. His father was spotted by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone when he went outside to cut wood panels in order to board up broken windows. The entire house burned out, after which Ukrainians tried to force their way into the basement using drones. The house was solidly built and withstood the strikes without collapsing, Babikov said. Konstantinovka was fully liberated by Russian forces on July 3, 2026.

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ukraine, konstantinovka, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk people’s republic, special operation