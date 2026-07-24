https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/ukrainian-troops-burned-house-with-napalm-near-konstantinovka---survivor-1124488718.html
Ukrainian Troops Burned House With Napalm Near Konstantinovka - Survivor
Ukrainian Troops Burned House With Napalm Near Konstantinovka - Survivor
Sputnik International
DONETSK, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops burned a private house with napalm on the outskirts of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and tried to bomb their way into the basement, one of the survivors told Sputnik.
2026-07-24T09:10+0000
2026-07-24T09:10+0000
2026-07-24T09:10+0000
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A Ukrainian FPV drone unit was stationed near their home in the village of Ilyinovka (Ilyinivka), Danil Babikov said. His father was spotted by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone when he went outside to cut wood panels in order to board up broken windows. The entire house burned out, after which Ukrainians tried to force their way into the basement using drones. The house was solidly built and withstood the strikes without collapsing, Babikov said. Konstantinovka was fully liberated by Russian forces on July 3, 2026.
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Ukrainian Troops Burned House With Napalm Near Konstantinovka - Survivor
DONETSK, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops burned a private house with napalm on the outskirts of Konstantinovka (also known as Kostyantynivka) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and tried to bomb their way into the basement where the family was hiding, one of the survivors told Sputnik.
A Ukrainian FPV drone unit was stationed near their home in the village of Ilyinovka (Ilyinivka), Danil Babikov said. His father was spotted by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone when he went outside to cut wood panels in order to board up broken windows.
"He was cutting an OSB board with a hacksaw when the drones came. They took off from there, flew over here and set our house on fire with napalm. We barely managed to put it out. We survived thanks to the basement," Babikov said.
The entire house burned out, after which Ukrainians tried to force their way into the basement using drones. The house was solidly built and withstood the strikes without collapsing, Babikov said.
Konstantinovka was fully liberated by Russian forces on July 3, 2026.