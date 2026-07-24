https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/us-imposes-new-tariffs-of-up-to-125-on-60-trading-partners-1124487087.html
US Imposes New Tariffs of up to 12.5% on 60 Trading Partners
US Imposes New Tariffs of up to 12.5% on 60 Trading Partners
Sputnik International
The United States is imposing new Section 301 tariffs on 60 economies over what it calls failures to ban and enforce restrictions on imports of goods produced with forced labor, the US Trade Representative said.
2026-07-24T04:08+0000
2026-07-24T04:08+0000
2026-07-24T04:08+0000
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The new duties will generally range from 10% to 12.5%, depending on whether the targeted economy has adopted or committed to adopt forced-labor import restrictions.The measure applies to major US trading partners and is being introduced at President Donald Trump’s direction.The additional duties are set to take effect on goods entering the US from July 24, 2026, with limited exemptions and a short transit exception for products already shipped.
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donald trump, us, tariff war, trump tariffs, tariffs, import tariffs, trade war
donald trump, us, tariff war, trump tariffs, tariffs, import tariffs, trade war
US Imposes New Tariffs of up to 12.5% on 60 Trading Partners
The United States is imposing new Section 301 tariffs on 60 economies over what it calls failures to ban and enforce restrictions on imports of goods produced with forced labor, the US Trade Representative said.
The new duties will generally range from 10% to 12.5%, depending on whether the targeted economy has adopted or committed to adopt forced-labor import restrictions.
The measure applies to major US trading partners and is being introduced at President Donald Trump’s direction.
The additional duties are set to take effect on goods entering the US from July 24, 2026, with limited exemptions and a short transit exception for products already shipped.