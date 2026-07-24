https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/volcanic-ash-from-russian-volcano-causes-flight-delays-in-alaska---airport-1124489194.html

Volcanic Ash From Russian Volcano Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Airport

Volcanic Ash From Russian Volcano Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Airport

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - An ash cloud drifting over from a volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula grounded several flights at Anchorage and Fairbanks international airports in Alaska, an airport representative in Anchorage said.

2026-07-24T09:19+0000

2026-07-24T09:19+0000

2026-07-24T09:19+0000

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Yelverton said that both airports continued to monitor conditions closely while coordinating with airline partners. Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes. Its absolute elevation is 3,283 meters (10,771 feet), and the lava dome is approximately 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) high. It is the northernmost active volcano in the region, located 47 kilometers (29.2 miles) from the nearest village of Klyuchi and 440 kilometers (273,4 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

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