https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/volcanic-ash-from-russian-volcano-causes-flight-delays-in-alaska---airport-1124489194.html
Volcanic Ash From Russian Volcano Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Airport
Volcanic Ash From Russian Volcano Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Airport
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - An ash cloud drifting over from a volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula grounded several flights at Anchorage and Fairbanks international airports in Alaska, an airport representative in Anchorage said.
2026-07-24T09:19+0000
2026-07-24T09:19+0000
2026-07-24T09:19+0000
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Yelverton said that both airports continued to monitor conditions closely while coordinating with airline partners. Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes. Its absolute elevation is 3,283 meters (10,771 feet), and the lava dome is approximately 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) high. It is the northernmost active volcano in the region, located 47 kilometers (29.2 miles) from the nearest village of Klyuchi and 440 kilometers (273,4 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
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Volcanic Ash From Russian Volcano Causes Flight Delays in Alaska - Airport
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - An ash cloud drifting over from a volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula grounded several flights at Anchorage and Fairbanks international airports in the US state of Alaska, an airport spokesperson in Anchorage said.
"Both Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) and Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) have experienced impacts from volcanic ash associated with the recent eruption of Sheveluch Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, resulting in delays to several flights," Lex Yelverton told Sputnik.
Yelverton said that both airports continued to monitor conditions closely while coordinating with airline partners.
Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes. Its absolute elevation is 3,283 meters (10,771 feet), and the lava dome is approximately 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) high. It is the northernmost active volcano in the region, located 47 kilometers (29.2 miles) from the nearest village of Klyuchi and 440 kilometers (273,4 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.