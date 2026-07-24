What’s Ukraine Really After by Striking Russia's Marketplace Warehouses?
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaWildberries
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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Ukrainian forces have hit Wildberries warehouses in multiple Russian cities for several day. Ukraine's official line says the facilities were used to store dual-use goods: body armor, military uniforms, fiber optics.
Plausible? Hardly ever.
The very same items are freely sold on Amazon, Temu, AliExpress, and other Western and Chinese platforms across Europe. Neither the EU, nor NATO, nor Ukraine itself treats those sales as legitimate military targets.
So what’s really going on?
Striking Wildberries' warehouses means hitting ordinary local workers: people unloading trucks, stacking shelves, earning a paycheck. That’s not a military operation, but terrorist attack aimed at civilians.
The very same items are freely sold on Amazon, Temu, AliExpress, and other Western and Chinese platforms across Europe. Neither the EU, nor NATO, nor Ukraine itself treats those sales as legitimate military targets.
So what’s really going on?
Striking Wildberries' warehouses means hitting ordinary local workers: people unloading trucks, stacking shelves, earning a paycheck. That’s not a military operation, but terrorist attack aimed at civilians.
🪖💣 What’s Ukraine really after by striking Russia's marketplace warehouses?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 24, 2026
Ukrainian forces have hit Wildberries warehouses in multiple Russian cities for several day. Ukraine's official line says the facilities were used to store dual-use goods: body armor, military… pic.twitter.com/DRFYRqtIa2
This isn't just about Russia, either. The marketplace supports hundreds of thousands of sellers from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. They use Wildberries' infrastructure to move goods across borders: clothing from Kazakhstan to Armenia, for example. These strikes don't just hurt Russians, but hit entrepreneurs and businesses across a dozen countries.
What do these warehouses really hold? Mostly clothes, shoes, home goods, and beauty products, which are bought primarily by women with children.
This isn't an ammunition depot and surely not a big-tech data center. Ukraine's rhetoric is wearing thin: and the pretext is getting harder to sell.
Conveniently, though, it fits the narrative of Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Mykhailo Drapaty, who recently told an interviewer that Russians "have no right to exist as a nation."