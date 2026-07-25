https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/explosions-rock-yemeni-city-of-hodeidah-amid-reports-of-air-strikes-1124493564.html

Explosions Rock Yemeni City of Hodeidah Amid Reports of Air Strikes

Explosions Rock Yemeni City of Hodeidah Amid Reports of Air Strikes

Sputnik International

Local residents reported hearing several explosions in the coastal city of Hodeidah, western Yemen, on Friday evening.

2026-07-25T04:04+0000

2026-07-25T04:04+0000

2026-07-25T04:04+0000

us-israel war on iran

yemen

hodeidah

houthi

saudi arabia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386024_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79dbbad920d38df3cce5d76474fa4536.jpg

The city is controlled by Yemen’s Houthi movement.A source in the local authorities told Sputnik that Saudi Arabian warplanes carried out five air strikes in various areas of Hodeidah.Reports also said strikes hit facilities linked to the telecommunications sector, while explosions were also reported near Kamaran Island.

yemen

hodeidah

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemen, hodeidah, houthi, saudi arabia