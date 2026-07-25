Explosions Rock Yemeni City of Hodeidah Amid Reports of Air Strikes
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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Local residents reported hearing several explosions in the coastal city of Hodeidah, western Yemen, on Friday evening.
The city is controlled by Yemen’s Houthi movement.
A source in the local authorities told Sputnik that Saudi Arabian warplanes carried out five air strikes in various areas of Hodeidah.
Reports also said strikes hit facilities linked to the telecommunications sector, while explosions were also reported near Kamaran Island.
A source in the local authorities told Sputnik that Saudi Arabian warplanes carried out five air strikes in various areas of Hodeidah.
Reports also said strikes hit facilities linked to the telecommunications sector, while explosions were also reported near Kamaran Island.