https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/trump-refuses-to-answer-for-us-war-crimes-in-iran-1124493800.html
Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran
Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran
Sputnik International
Asked about “blowing up civilian power plants and bridges” and whether that would be considered a war crime, US President Donald Trump refused to answer.
2026-07-25T04:13+0000
2026-07-25T04:13+0000
2026-07-25T04:13+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
iran
war
aggression
war of aggression
hegemony
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124420092_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4681e34893eb2b71da9b3bc8430634bb.jpg
“I won't respond to that question,” Trump said.The exchange comes as the US continues its strikes on Iran, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges, residential areas and power-related facilities, causing civilian casualties.Asked about his “exit strategy” on Iran, Trump said the US could either keep bombing, escalate further or negotiate.Once again, Trump claimed that talks with Iran are underway — a claim Tehran has not confirmed.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124420092_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd84c60f2b5187adb7dcabf87143bc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, iran, war, aggression, war of aggression, hegemony, us hegemony
us, donald trump, iran, war, aggression, war of aggression, hegemony, us hegemony
Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran
Asked about “blowing up civilian power plants and bridges” and whether that would be considered a war crime, US President Donald Trump refused to answer.
“I won't respond to that question,” Trump said.
The exchange comes as the US continues its strikes on Iran, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges, residential areas and power-related facilities, causing civilian casualties.
Asked about his “exit strategy” on Iran, Trump said the US could either keep bombing, escalate further or negotiate.
“We can even make it a heavier dose, and it's knocking out everything they have,” Trump said.
Once again, Trump claimed that talks with Iran are underway — a claim Tehran has not confirmed.