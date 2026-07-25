https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/trump-refuses-to-answer-for-us-war-crimes-in-iran-1124493800.html

Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran

Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran

Sputnik International

Asked about “blowing up civilian power plants and bridges” and whether that would be considered a war crime, US President Donald Trump refused to answer.

2026-07-25T04:13+0000

2026-07-25T04:13+0000

2026-07-25T04:13+0000

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“I won't respond to that question,” Trump said.The exchange comes as the US continues its strikes on Iran, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges, residential areas and power-related facilities, causing civilian casualties.Asked about his “exit strategy” on Iran, Trump said the US could either keep bombing, escalate further or negotiate.Once again, Trump claimed that talks with Iran are underway — a claim Tehran has not confirmed.

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