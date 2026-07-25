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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/trump-refuses-to-answer-for-us-war-crimes-in-iran-1124493800.html
Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran
Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran
Sputnik International
Asked about “blowing up civilian power plants and bridges” and whether that would be considered a war crime, US President Donald Trump refused to answer.
2026-07-25T04:13+0000
2026-07-25T04:13+0000
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“I won't respond to that question,” Trump said.The exchange comes as the US continues its strikes on Iran, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges, residential areas and power-related facilities, causing civilian casualties.Asked about his “exit strategy” on Iran, Trump said the US could either keep bombing, escalate further or negotiate.Once again, Trump claimed that talks with Iran are underway — a claim Tehran has not confirmed.
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Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran

04:13 GMT 25.07.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaPresident Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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Asked about “blowing up civilian power plants and bridges” and whether that would be considered a war crime, US President Donald Trump refused to answer.
“I won't respond to that question,” Trump said.

The exchange comes as the US continues its strikes on Iran, with attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges, residential areas and power-related facilities, causing civilian casualties.
Asked about his “exit strategy” on Iran, Trump said the US could either keep bombing, escalate further or negotiate.
“We can even make it a heavier dose, and it's knocking out everything they have,” Trump said.
Once again, Trump claimed that talks with Iran are underway — a claim Tehran has not confirmed.
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