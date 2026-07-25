https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukrainian-attack-on-tourist-camps-is-act-of-terrorism--russian-mfa--1124494974.html
Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA
Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Striking civilian populations is the method used by terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian attacks on tourist camps in the Zaporozhye Region.
2026-07-25T12:10+0000
2026-07-25T12:10+0000
2026-07-25T12:10+0000
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Eight people, including two children, have been killed and 14 were wounded in an overnight Ukrainian attack on tourist camps in Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.Emergency services are working at the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.A criminal case on terrorism charges has been opened following Ukrainian drone strikes on holiday camps in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
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Ukraine strikes tourist camp in Zaporozhye
Sputnik International
Ukraine strikes tourist camp in Zaporozhye
2026-07-25T12:10+0000
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Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Striking civilian populations is the method used by terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on Ukrainian attacks on tourist camps in the Zaporozhye Region.
"Striking civilians is the method used by terrorists," Zakharova said.
Eight people, including two children, have been killed and 14 were wounded in an overnight Ukrainian attack on tourist camps in Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
A criminal case on terrorism charges has been opened following Ukrainian drone strikes on holiday camps in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.