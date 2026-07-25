https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukrainian-attack-on-tourist-camps-is-act-of-terrorism--russian-mfa--1124494974.html

Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA

Ukrainian Attack on Tourist Camps is Act of Terrorism — Russian MFA

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Striking civilian populations is the method used by terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian attacks on tourist camps in the Zaporozhye Region.

2026-07-25T12:10+0000

2026-07-25T12:10+0000

2026-07-25T12:10+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian foreign ministry

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/19/1124495109_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_01b3c4ae7775f68bcd73effaf09fc431.jpg

Eight people, including two children, have been killed and 14 were wounded in an overnight Ukrainian attack on tourist camps in Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.Emergency services are working at the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.A criminal case on terrorism charges has been opened following Ukrainian drone strikes on holiday camps in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine strikes tourist camp in Zaporozhye Sputnik International Ukraine strikes tourist camp in Zaporozhye 2026-07-25T12:10+0000 true PT0M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, zaporozhye, russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, видео