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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response
Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response
Sputnik International
Iran strongly condemned a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying the strike caused an explosion on board, killed one sailor and wounded another person.
2026-07-26T04:30+0000
2026-07-26T04:30+0000
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The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amounted to an aggressive act that could further spread war and insecurity.The ministry stressed that Iran has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said the attack showed the Ukrainian regime’s continued “irrational and hostile” approach toward the Islamic Republic.Iran also warned that it “will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security.”
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iran, ukraine, caspian sea, iranian foreign ministry, aggression, assault, attack, strike, war crimes
iran, ukraine, caspian sea, iranian foreign ministry, aggression, assault, attack, strike, war crimes

Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response

04:30 GMT 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziIranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
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Iran strongly condemned a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying the strike caused an explosion on board, killed one sailor and wounded another person.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amounted to an aggressive act that could further spread war and insecurity.

The ministry stressed that Iran has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said the attack showed the Ukrainian regime’s continued “irrational and hostile” approach toward the Islamic Republic.

Iran also warned that it “will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security.”
“The responsibility for the consequences of the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime will rest with that regime and its supporters and instigators,” the statement added.
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