https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html

Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response

Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response

Sputnik International

Iran strongly condemned a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying the strike caused an explosion on board, killed one sailor and wounded another person.

2026-07-26T04:30+0000

2026-07-26T04:30+0000

2026-07-26T04:30+0000

iran

ukraine

caspian sea

iranian foreign ministry

world

aggression

assault

attack

strike

war crimes

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The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attack violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amounted to an aggressive act that could further spread war and insecurity.The ministry stressed that Iran has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said the attack showed the Ukrainian regime’s continued “irrational and hostile” approach toward the Islamic Republic.Iran also warned that it “will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security.”

iran

ukraine

caspian sea

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iran, ukraine, caspian sea, iranian foreign ministry, aggression, assault, attack, strike, war crimes