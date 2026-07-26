https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/irgc-warns-uk-against-backing-us-war-on-iran-1124497480.html

IRGC Warns UK Against Backing US War on Iran

IRGC Warns UK Against Backing US War on Iran

Sputnik International

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi slammed Britain’s role in the region and accused the UK of following the US in its political and military positions, Tasnim reported.

2026-07-26T04:54+0000

2026-07-26T04:54+0000

2026-07-26T04:54+0000

us-israel war on iran

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

strike

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“Britain has completely placed its will under America’s will,” Mohebbi said.He warned that any country supporting America in the war by putting its territory, military equipment or airspace at the disposal of the US becomes Iran’s legitimate target.Mohebbi said Iran’s response would depend on the specific scenario, but stressed that Iran has already shown it “will not back down.”

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iran

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britain, united kingdom (uk), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strike, iran