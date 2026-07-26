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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/irgc-warns-uk-against-backing-us-war-on-iran-1124497480.html
IRGC Warns UK Against Backing US War on Iran
IRGC Warns UK Against Backing US War on Iran
Sputnik International
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi slammed Britain’s role in the region and accused the UK of following the US in its political and military positions, Tasnim reported.
2026-07-26T04:54+0000
2026-07-26T04:54+0000
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“Britain has completely placed its will under America’s will,” Mohebbi said.He warned that any country supporting America in the war by putting its territory, military equipment or airspace at the disposal of the US becomes Iran’s legitimate target.Mohebbi said Iran’s response would depend on the specific scenario, but stressed that Iran has already shown it “will not back down.”
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IRGC Warns UK Against Backing US War on Iran

04:54 GMT 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiIn this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2012 file photo released by Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, a Ghader missile is launched at the shore of sea of Oman during Iran's navy drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi slammed Britain’s role in the region and accused the UK of following the US in its political and military positions, Tasnim reported.
“Britain has completely placed its will under America’s will,” Mohebbi said.
He warned that any country supporting America in the war by putting its territory, military equipment or airspace at the disposal of the US becomes Iran’s legitimate target.
“Recently B-1 aircraft used their airfields,” he said, adding that if Britain continues to support the US, “Britain is our legitimate target.”
Mohebbi said Iran’s response would depend on the specific scenario, but stressed that Iran has already shown it “will not back down.”
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