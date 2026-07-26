Russia honors its Navy and all those who built its glory through military victories, daily service and scientific achievements. Russia honors its Navy and all those who built its glory through military victories, daily service and scientific achievements.

Sailors and scientists helped secure Russia’s status as a great maritime power. Sailors and scientists helped secure Russia’s status as a great maritime power.

The Navy plays a crucial role in defending Russia, a country bordered by 13 seas, and in protecting its lawful interests in the World Ocean. The Navy plays a crucial role in defending Russia, a country bordered by 13 seas, and in protecting its lawful interests in the World Ocean.

Russian naval forces are capable of effectively carrying out the full range of assigned tasks. Russian naval forces are capable of effectively carrying out the full range of assigned tasks.

Putin praised Russian sailors for their loyalty to duty, brotherly unity, courage and devotion to the Fatherland. Putin praised Russian sailors for their loyalty to duty, brotherly unity, courage and devotion to the Fatherland.