Putin Congratulates Russian Sailors on Navy Day
© POOL/
Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian sailors and citizens on Navy Day, highlighting the Navy’s role in the country’s history, security and current military operations.
Key points from Putin’s address:
Russia honors its Navy and all those who built its glory through military victories, daily service and scientific achievements.
Sailors and scientists helped secure Russia’s status as a great maritime power.
The Navy plays a crucial role in defending Russia, a country bordered by 13 seas, and in protecting its lawful interests in the World Ocean.
Russian naval forces are capable of effectively carrying out the full range of assigned tasks.
Putin praised Russian sailors for their loyalty to duty, brotherly unity, courage and devotion to the Fatherland.
The professionalism, resilience, courage and boldness of Russian marines and naval personnel now largely shape the course of the special military operation.