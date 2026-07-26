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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-unveils-innovative-tumor-treatment-method-1124497780.html
Russia Unveils Innovative Tumor Treatment Method
Russia Unveils Innovative Tumor Treatment Method
Sputnik International
Russia is due to register a unique domestically developed method for the treatment of benign tumors of the breast and thyroid gland by the end of the year, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency told Sputnik.
2026-07-26T05:02+0000
2026-07-26T05:02+0000
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The method uses High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) to destroy tumor cells without surgery.The treatment is designed to spare the skin and surrounding healthy tissues through precise energy focusing.If successfully deployed, the technology could expand access to minimally invasive tumor treatment and strengthen Russia's domestic medical device industry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260722/russian-scientists-create-heat-seeking-particles-to-burn-up-cancer-1124475677.html
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russia, tumor, method, cells, tissue, treatment

Russia Unveils Innovative Tumor Treatment Method

05:02 GMT 26.07.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Braga / Go to the mediabankA Russian radiology technician performs a CT scan. File photo
A Russian radiology technician performs a CT scan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Russia is due to register a unique domestically developed method for the treatment of benign tumors of the breast and thyroid gland by the end of the year, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency told Sputnik.
The method uses High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) to destroy tumor cells without surgery.

It heats the targeted tissue to up to 90°C in about one second, triggering coagulative necrosis to kill tumor cells.

A surgical nurse demonstrates the operation of a microscope in the new operating room. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2026
Beyond Politics
Russian Scientists Create Heat-Seeking Particles to Burn Up Cancer
22 July, 09:01 GMT
The treatment is designed to spare the skin and surrounding healthy tissues through precise energy focusing.
If successfully deployed, the technology could expand access to minimally invasive tumor treatment and strengthen Russia's domestic medical device industry.
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