https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/china-brazil-should-promote-expanded-brics-cooperation---xi-jinping-1124502256.html

China, Brazil Should Promote Expanded BRICS Cooperation - Xi Jinping

China, Brazil Should Promote Expanded BRICS Cooperation - Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

China and Brazil should jointly promote the high-quality development of expanded BRICS cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday.

2026-07-27T06:16+0000

2026-07-27T06:16+0000

2026-07-27T06:16+0000

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"Both sides should jointly promote the high-quality development of expanded BRICS cooperation, adhere to the correct direction of cooperation, and maintain unity," the Chinese leader was quoted as saying by China Central Television. Xi emphasized the need to achieve new practical results and open a new chapter in strengthening solidarity and independent development among countries in the Global South. The Chinese leader also noted that Beijing supports Brazil in defending its national sovereignty and independence, opposes external interference, and supports Brazil’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region and around the world. BRICS is an intergovernmental association founded in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Since 2024, BRICS admitted four new member states and several more partner states, in a format known collectively as BRICS+.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/putin-speaks-at-spief-economy-geopolitics-energy-and-more-1124267279.html

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