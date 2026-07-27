https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iran-says-defense-comes-first-as-us-betrays-diplomacy-again--foreign-ministry-spox-1124501782.html

Iran Says Defense Comes First as US 'Betrays Diplomacy' Again — Foreign Ministry Spox

Iran Says Defense Comes First as US 'Betrays Diplomacy' Again — Foreign Ministry Spox

Sputnik International

“This memorandum of understanding leaves no room for ambiguity and cannot be interpreted in different ways. What the United States did was a blatant and egregious violation of various provisions of this agreement, and for the third time, diplomacy has been betrayed,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Fars News.

2026-07-27T03:42+0000

2026-07-27T03:42+0000

2026-07-27T03:42+0000

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The US is exchanging messages with Iran through mediators, including Pakistan, Oman and Qatar, but Iran’s priority is defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity and people against US war crimes, Baghaei said.Baghaei stressed that dialogue needs a reliable foundation, which was destroyed by the US.

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