https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iranian-engineers-build-ai-system-that-boosts-oil-recovery-by-59-1124509933.html

Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%

Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%

Sputnik International

By connecting wells, pipelines, and separators into one intelligent network, the technology adapts in real time to maximize efficiency.

2026-07-28T14:07+0000

2026-07-28T14:07+0000

2026-07-28T14:07+0000

world

iran

oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa0dd47940d8e6eb482a71d7d87a663.jpg

This could extend the life of oil fields, cut costs, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/sanctions-lifted-iran-selling-oil-20-more-expensive--ghalibaf-1124379966.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, oil