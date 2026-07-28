https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iranian-engineers-build-ai-system-that-boosts-oil-recovery-by-59-1124509933.html
Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%
Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%
Sputnik International
By connecting wells, pipelines, and separators into one intelligent network, the technology adapts in real time to maximize efficiency.
2026-07-28T14:07+0000
2026-07-28T14:07+0000
2026-07-28T14:07+0000
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This could extend the life of oil fields, cut costs, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/sanctions-lifted-iran-selling-oil-20-more-expensive--ghalibaf-1124379966.html
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Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%
By connecting wells, pipelines, and separators into one intelligent network, the technology adapts in real time to maximize efficiency.
It prevents liquid slugs that damage equipment and force shutdowns
The system automatically adjusts operating conditions to maintain peak efficiency
It works in both low-pressure and high-pressure reservoirs
The technology is built entirely with indigenous components and validated on a real oil field
This could extend the life of oil fields, cut costs, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.