International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iranian-engineers-build-ai-system-that-boosts-oil-recovery-by-59-1124509933.html
Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%
Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%
Sputnik International
By connecting wells, pipelines, and separators into one intelligent network, the technology adapts in real time to maximize efficiency.
2026-07-28T14:07+0000
2026-07-28T14:07+0000
world
iran
oil
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa0dd47940d8e6eb482a71d7d87a663.jpg
This could extend the life of oil fields, cut costs, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/sanctions-lifted-iran-selling-oil-20-more-expensive--ghalibaf-1124379966.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_188:0:2551:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_c8dd93f516aad7f87b9bdce395e62bd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, oil
iran, oil

Iranian Engineers Build AI System That Boosts Oil Recovery by 59%

14:07 GMT 28.07.2026
© AP Photo / Raheb HomavandiA gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© AP Photo / Raheb Homavandi
Subscribe
By connecting wells, pipelines, and separators into one intelligent network, the technology adapts in real time to maximize efficiency.
It prevents liquid slugs that damage equipment and force shutdowns
The system automatically adjusts operating conditions to maintain peak efficiency
It works in both low-pressure and high-pressure reservoirs
The technology is built entirely with indigenous components and validated on a real oil field
This could extend the life of oil fields, cut costs, and reduce dependence on foreign technology.
Gas flares burn near an oil well on the outskirts of Masjed Soleiman, a city where some of the first modern oil wells were discovered and drilled in the Middle East, in Khuzestan province, some 725 kilometers (435 miles) southwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Sanctions Lifted: Iran Selling Oil 20% More Expensive — Ghalibaf
1 July, 03:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала