https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iraq-investigating-attempted-attack-on-oil-facilities-in-saudi-arabia---authorities-1124507183.html
Iraq Investigating Attempted Attack on Oil Facilities in Saudi Arabia - Authorities
Iraq Investigating Attempted Attack on Oil Facilities in Saudi Arabia - Authorities
Sputnik International
Iraqi authorities are investigating an attempted drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in order to punish those responsible, a spokesman for the army's commander-in-chief, Sabah al-Nauman, said.
2026-07-28T03:13+0000
2026-07-28T03:13+0000
2026-07-28T05:03+0000
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Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Ministry accused pro-Iranian groups in Iraq of attempting to attack oil facilities in the capital province and in the east using drones. "The government is currently reviewing the available evidence and information and, based on the results of the investigation, will take legal action against anyone found to be involved in such actions," the army spokesman said. He emphasized that the Iraqi government was committed to the principles of good-neighborliness and would not allow Iraqi territory to be used as a corridor or staging ground for any aggression against fraternal or friendly states. "The Iraqi government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine or damage relations with Saudi Arabia and will continue to act to ensure the country's security and strengthen its sovereignty," al-Nauman added. Kuwait has also previously repeatedly accused Iraq of attempted shelling from its territory.
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iraq, saudi arabia, kuwait, saudi foreign ministry, middle east
iraq, saudi arabia, kuwait, saudi foreign ministry, middle east
Iraq Investigating Attempted Attack on Oil Facilities in Saudi Arabia - Authorities
03:13 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 28.07.2026)
Iraqi authorities are investigating an attempted drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in order to punish those responsible, a spokesman for the army's commander-in-chief, Sabah al-Nauman, said.
Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Ministry accused pro-Iranian groups in Iraq of attempting to attack oil facilities in the capital province and in the east using drones.
"The government is currently reviewing the available evidence and information and, based on the results of the investigation, will take legal action against anyone found to be involved in such actions," the army spokesman said.
He emphasized that the Iraqi government was committed to the principles of good-neighborliness and would not allow Iraqi territory to be used as a corridor or staging ground for any aggression against fraternal or friendly states.
"The Iraqi government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine or damage relations with Saudi Arabia and will continue to act to ensure the country's security and strengthen its sovereignty," al-Nauman added.
Kuwait has also previously repeatedly accused Iraq of attempted shelling from its territory.