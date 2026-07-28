https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/shipping-traffic-in-bab-al-mandab-strait-down-56-after-houthi-embargo---reports-1124507306.html
Shipping Traffic in Bab al-Mandab Strait Down 56% After Houthi Embargo - Reports
Shipping Traffic in Bab al-Mandab Strait Down 56% After Houthi Embargo - Reports
Sputnik International
Commercial vessel traffic in the Bab al-Mandab Strait has fallen by 56% following the Houthi announcement that it would close the strait to Saudi vessels, the Emirati newspaper National reported citing data from the analytics company Kpler.
2026-07-28T03:41+0000
2026-07-28T03:41+0000
2026-07-28T05:04+0000
world
yemen
saudi arabia
middle east
houthi
houthis
sanaa
blockade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_943df0ac529ad76341724f89541fb09a.jpg
Earlier, the Houthis announced they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to the latter's control of Yemen's airspace for 12 years and the shelling of Sanaa airport when an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation was landing. On Sunday, only 15 ships passed through the strait, a 56% decrease from the 34 ships that crossed the strait on July 20, the day the embargo was announced, the newspaper reported. According to Kpler data, nine of these ships were exiting the Red Sea, and six were entering it. The goods carried on the ships included crude oil, grain, and fertilizer.
yemen
saudi arabia
sanaa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_426e80435e41afd64303302490f4f251.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
yemen, saudi arabia, middle east, houthi, houthis, sanaa, blockade
yemen, saudi arabia, middle east, houthi, houthis, sanaa, blockade
Shipping Traffic in Bab al-Mandab Strait Down 56% After Houthi Embargo - Reports
03:41 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 28.07.2026)
Commercial vessel traffic in the Bab al-Mandab Strait has fallen by 56% following the Houthi announcement that it would close the strait to Saudi vessels, the Emirati newspaper National reported citing data from the analytics company Kpler.
Earlier, the Houthis announced they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to the latter's control of Yemen's airspace for 12 years and the shelling of Sanaa airport when an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation was landing.
On Sunday, only 15 ships passed through the strait, a 56% decrease from the 34 ships that crossed the strait on July 20, the day the embargo was announced, the newspaper reported.
According to Kpler data, nine of these ships were exiting the Red Sea, and six were entering it. The goods carried on the ships included crude oil, grain, and fertilizer.