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Third of Americans Support US Conflict With Iran - Poll
Third of Americans Support US Conflict With Iran - Poll
Sputnik International
Only one in three US citizens approve of the military campaign against Iran, which is the lowest number since the conflict's early stage, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
2026-07-28T03:56+0000
2026-07-28T05:06+0000
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At the same time, 69% of the respondents believe US President Donald ‌Trump has failed to clearly explain US goals in the conflict. The poll was conducted Friday through Sunday among 1,246 US adults with the margin of error of 3 percentage points. On July 8, Trump declared that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.
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Third of Americans Support US Conflict With Iran - Poll

03:56 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 28.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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Only one in three US citizens approve of the military campaign against Iran, which is the lowest number since the conflict's early stage, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
At the same time, 69% of the respondents believe US President Donald ‌Trump has failed to clearly explain US goals in the conflict.
The poll was conducted Friday through Sunday among 1,246 US adults with the margin of error of 3 percentage points.
On July 8, Trump declared that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.
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