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Iranian Missiles Strike US Base in Jordan
Iranian Missiles Strike US Base in Jordan
Sputnik International
At least three ballistic missiles struck the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan on Wednesday, with footage shared by local media showing direct impacts at the facility, which hosts US forces.
2026-07-29T03:41+0000
2026-07-29T03:41+0000
2026-07-29T04:26+0000
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US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that all incoming missiles were intercepted, though social media footage appears to show smoke rising from impact sites, suggesting at least some of the projectiles may have gotten through.The attack comes despite a pause in US strikes on Iran over recent days. As the US withdrew from ceasefire talks, Iran has made clear it has not agreed to any truce. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that they retain the right to target US assets in the region as part of their ongoing military posture.The Muwaffaq Salti Airbase is a key US installation in Jordan, hosting fighter aircraft and serving as a logistics hub for American operations in the region. The base has been targeted multiple times during the conflict.
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iran, jordan, us central command (centcom)
Iranian Missiles Strike US Base in Jordan
03:41 GMT 29.07.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 29.07.2026)
At least three ballistic missiles struck the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan on Wednesday, with footage shared by local media showing direct impacts at the facility, which hosts US forces.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that all incoming missiles were intercepted, though social media footage appears to show smoke rising from impact sites, suggesting at least some of the projectiles may have gotten through.
The attack comes despite a pause in US strikes on Iran over recent days. As the US withdrew from ceasefire talks, Iran has made clear it has not agreed to any truce. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that they retain the right to target US assets in the region as part of their ongoing military posture.
The Muwaffaq Salti Airbase is a key US installation in Jordan, hosting fighter aircraft and serving as a logistics hub for American operations in the region. The base has been targeted multiple times during the conflict.