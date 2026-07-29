https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/trkiye-secures-stake-in-kirkuk-oil-field-plans-new-joint-projects-1124511475.html

Türkiye Secures Stake in Kirkuk Oil Field, Plans New Joint Projects

Türkiye Secures Stake in Kirkuk Oil Field, Plans New Joint Projects

Sputnik International

Turkish Petroleum has been granted a partnership in the BP-operated Kirkuk production field, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, calling the agreement a "historic step" in bilateral energy cooperation with Iraq.

2026-07-29T03:17+0000

2026-07-29T03:17+0000

2026-07-29T04:28+0000

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"Kirkuk production field has been granted to Turkish Petroleum as a partner. The agreement signed today has been a historic step in terms of partnership in the energy sector," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.The announcement came as the Türkiye-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement expired on Monday. The two countries now aim to conclude a new comprehensive energy cooperation agreement as soon as possible, Erdogan said.

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iraq, turkiye, recep tayyip erdogan, kirkuk, middle east, bp, oil field, oil pipeline