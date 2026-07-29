International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/trkiye-secures-stake-in-kirkuk-oil-field-plans-new-joint-projects-1124511475.html
Türkiye Secures Stake in Kirkuk Oil Field, Plans New Joint Projects
Türkiye Secures Stake in Kirkuk Oil Field, Plans New Joint Projects
Sputnik International
Turkish Petroleum has been granted a partnership in the BP-operated Kirkuk production field, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, calling the agreement a "historic step" in bilateral energy cooperation with Iraq.
2026-07-29T03:17+0000
2026-07-29T04:28+0000
world
iraq
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
kirkuk
middle east
bp
oil field
oil pipeline
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104181/35/1041813591_0:248:4752:2921_1920x0_80_0_0_8e19f16029fb9aa5a2bc6d6d450801f5.jpg
"Kirkuk production field has been granted to Turkish Petroleum as a partner. The agreement signed today has been a historic step in terms of partnership in the energy sector," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.The announcement came as the Türkiye-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement expired on Monday. The two countries now aim to conclude a new comprehensive energy cooperation agreement as soon as possible, Erdogan said.
iraq
turkiye
kirkuk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104181/35/1041813591_264:0:4488:3168_1920x0_80_0_0_2333d36455274dd695a762c709be4829.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, turkiye, recep tayyip erdogan, kirkuk, middle east, bp, oil field, oil pipeline
iraq, turkiye, recep tayyip erdogan, kirkuk, middle east, bp, oil field, oil pipeline

Türkiye Secures Stake in Kirkuk Oil Field, Plans New Joint Projects

03:17 GMT 29.07.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 29.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Nabil al-JouraniIraqi workers are seen at the Rumaila oil refinery, near the city of Basra, 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq
Iraqi workers are seen at the Rumaila oil refinery, near the city of Basra, 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Nabil al-Jourani
Subscribe
Turkish Petroleum has been granted a partnership in the BP-operated Kirkuk production field, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, calling the agreement a "historic step" in bilateral energy cooperation with Iraq.
"Kirkuk production field has been granted to Turkish Petroleum as a partner. The agreement signed today has been a historic step in terms of partnership in the energy sector," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
The announcement came as the Türkiye-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement expired on Monday. The two countries now aim to conclude a new comprehensive energy cooperation agreement as soon as possible, Erdogan said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала