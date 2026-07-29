https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-saudi-arabia-conduct-strikes-against-iran-aligned-terrorists-in-iraq---centcom-1124511238.html

US, Saudi Arabia Conduct Strikes Against ‘Iran-Aligned Terrorists’ in Iraq - CENTCOM

US, Saudi Arabia Conduct Strikes Against ‘Iran-Aligned Terrorists’ in Iraq - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The United States and Saudi Arabia have carried out precision strikes in Iraq allegedly targeting Iran-linked "terrorists," the US Central Command said.

2026-07-29T03:58+0000

2026-07-29T03:58+0000

2026-07-29T04:22+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iraq

saudi arabia

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

saudi defense ministry

us central command (centcom)

yemen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116155539_87:0:1264:662_1920x0_80_0_0_a43a059bc264b0fed5904fd6843ba6c6.png

"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure," the command said in a statement on Tuesday night. US and Saudi fighter jets struck numerous supply and weapons storage facilities in eastern Iraq "in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," the statement added. At the same time, Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry spokesman Turki Al-Maliki noted that Saudi Arabia does not seek escalation. "The Kingdom declares that it does not seek escalation, but will respond to any aggression directed against it," he said on X. On Monday, the Saudi Defense Ministry accused pro-Iranian Shiite militias of attempting to attack oil facilities in the east and the capital's province. However, Shiite groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq denied involvement in the attacks on Saudi facilities, claiming the kingdom fears acknowledging responsibility on the part of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, since it would be unable to retaliate. The Yemeni movement said it had attacked facilities transporting Saudi oil from eastern fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. On Tuesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry said that the country’s air defense repelled new drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting oil facilities in the east of the country.

iraq

saudi arabia

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iraq, saudi arabia, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), saudi defense ministry, us central command (centcom), yemen