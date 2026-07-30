https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/fauci-refused-to-answer-questions-at-us-senate-hearing-on-covid-over-100-times---reports-1124518326.html

Fauci Refused to Answer Questions at US Senate Hearing on COVID Over 100 Times - Reports

Fauci Refused to Answer Questions at US Senate Hearing on COVID Over 100 Times - Reports

Sputnik International

Former top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions from US senators over 100 times during his three-hour-long testimony on the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times has reported.

2026-07-30T13:03+0000

2026-07-30T13:03+0000

2026-07-30T13:03+0000

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anthony fauci

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On Wednesday, Fauci invoked his right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering lawmakers' questions. He repeated this phrase more than 100 times. He even refused to tell Sen. Rand Paul what day it was, what his tie looked like, or what color was the carpet in front of him. Paul, in turn, promised that the committee will consider what measures should be taken against Fauci, as refusal to testify amid a congressional investigation is illegal. In June, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said before leaving her post that she had released documents detailing the actions of Fauci, including matters related to the funding of research at a laboratory in Wuhan. Following a two-year investigation, in December 2024, US congressmen stated that the coronavirus was most likely of laboratory origin and had spread as a result of a leak. Former US President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preventive pardon before the end of his term.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230306/fauci-accused-of-disproving-coronavirus-lab-leak-theory-memo-shows-1108079324.html

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us, anthony fauci, coronavirus, covid-19