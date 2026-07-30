https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-its-us-turn-to-hit-iran-will-be-hitting-them-hard-1124517000.html
Trump Says It's US 'Turn' to Hit Iran, Will Be Hitting Them 'Hard'
Trump Says It's US 'Turn' to Hit Iran, Will Be Hitting Them 'Hard'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it's now the "turn" of the United States to hit Iran, adding that Washington will be hitting "hard."
2026-07-30T03:45+0000
2026-07-30T03:45+0000
2026-07-30T04:45+0000
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In the early hours of Wednesday, IRNA reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles toward a US base and a CENTCOM facility in Jordan. The US Central Command accused Iran of conducting missile strikes on US forces in the Middle East, claiming that all the missiles had been intercepted. "In the meantime, we're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming. They're asking us not to do it, but you know they tried shooting ... last night ... So it's our turn, and we'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point. But we're going to hit them very hard," Trump told reporters.
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donald trump, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us-iran relations, iran
Trump Says It's US 'Turn' to Hit Iran, Will Be Hitting Them 'Hard'
03:45 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 30.07.2026)
US President Donald Trump said that it's now the "turn" of the United States to hit Iran, adding that Washington will be hitting "hard."
In the early hours of Wednesday, IRNA reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles toward a US base and a CENTCOM facility in Jordan. The US Central Command accused Iran of conducting missile strikes on US forces in the Middle East, claiming that all the missiles had been intercepted.
"In the meantime, we're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming. They're asking us not to do it, but you know they tried shooting ... last night ... So it's our turn, and we'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point. But we're going to hit them very hard," Trump told reporters.