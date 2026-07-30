https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html
US Spent 1,500 Patriot Missiles, 200 THAAD Interceptors During Conflict With Iran - Report
US Spent 1,500 Patriot Missiles, 200 THAAD Interceptors During Conflict With Iran - Report
Sputnik International
The United States has spent over 1,500 missiles for Patriot air defense systems and 200 interceptors for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense systems, thus facing a significant shortage in these times of missiles, the Center for Strategic and International Studies reported, citing its calculations.
2026-07-30T03:17+0000
2026-07-30T03:17+0000
2026-07-30T04:36+0000
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According to CSIS (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia), between February 27 and July 27, the United States used from 1,503 to 1,571 Patriot missiles, and from 174 to 218 THAAD interceptors. On February 27, the United States had 2,330 Patriot missiles and 452 THAAD interceptors, while on July 27 the stockpiles depleted to 759-827 and 234-278 missiles, respectively. The report came amid Vladimir Zelensky's call on the United States to urgently provide Ukraine with 300 Patriot missiles before the upcoming winter.
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US Spent 1,500 Patriot Missiles, 200 THAAD Interceptors During Conflict With Iran - Report
03:17 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 30.07.2026)
The United States has spent over 1,500 missiles for Patriot air defense systems and 200 interceptors for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense systems, thus facing a significant shortage in these times of missiles, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) reported, citing its calculations.
According to CSIS (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia), between February 27 and July 27, the United States used from 1,503 to 1,571 Patriot missiles, and from 174 to 218 THAAD interceptors.
On February 27, the United States had 2,330 Patriot missiles and 452 THAAD interceptors, while on July 27 the stockpiles depleted to 759-827 and 234-278 missiles, respectively.
The report came amid Vladimir Zelensky's call on the United States to urgently provide Ukraine with 300 Patriot missiles before the upcoming winter.