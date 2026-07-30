https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html

US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble

US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble

Sputnik International

A residential building on the Iranian island of Qeshm was struck by a U.S. airstrike on Wednesday, with search and rescue teams working to locate two people trapped beneath the rubble, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

2026-07-30T03:57+0000

2026-07-30T03:57+0000

2026-07-30T04:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us central command (centcom)

press tv

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123751538_52:0:1855:1014_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b570e344da98f1e7577d7b017a0f59.png

The strike occurred as the US military completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran, which it said targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were a response to "attempted missile attacks on US forces" on July 28 and were aimed at "further diminishing threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries."

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), press tv