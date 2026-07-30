https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html
US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble
US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble
Sputnik International
A residential building on the Iranian island of Qeshm was struck by a U.S. airstrike on Wednesday, with search and rescue teams working to locate two people trapped beneath the rubble, Iranian state media Press TV reported.
2026-07-30T03:57+0000
2026-07-30T03:57+0000
2026-07-30T04:42+0000
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The strike occurred as the US military completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran, which it said targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were a response to "attempted missile attacks on US forces" on July 28 and were aimed at "further diminishing threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries."
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US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble
03:57 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 30.07.2026)
A residential building on the Iranian island of Qeshm was struck by a U.S. airstrike on Wednesday, with search and rescue teams working to locate two people trapped beneath the rubble, Iranian state media Press TV reported.
The strike occurred as the US military completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran, which it said targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were a response to "attempted missile attacks on US forces" on July 28 and were aimed at "further diminishing threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries."