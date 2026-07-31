https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/20-patients-will-receive-russias-personalized-melanoma-vaccine-by-yearend--1124520354.html

20 Patients Will Receive Russia's Personalized Melanoma Vaccine by Year‑End

20 Patients Will Receive Russia's Personalized Melanoma Vaccine by Year‑End

Sputnik International

Twenty patients will receive Russia's first skin cancer vaccine by the end of 2026, Alexander Gintsburg, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and scientific director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

2026-07-31T03:16+0000

2026-07-31T03:16+0000

2026-07-31T04:25+0000

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"A total of 20 patients are planned to receive the personalized cancer vaccine by the end of the year," Gintsburg said. In April, the National Medical Research Center of Radiology of the Russian Health Ministry administered a personalized mRNA antitumor vaccine "Neooncovac" to a patient with skin melanoma for the first time in clinical practice. The project was developed in collaboration between the National Medical Research Center of Radiology and the Gamaleya Center.

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