https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/export-subsidies-a-justified-step-or-a-point-of-conflict-with-the-imf-1124523789.html

Export Subsidies: A Justified Step or a Point of Conflict With the IMF?

Export Subsidies: A Justified Step or a Point of Conflict With the IMF?

Sputnik International

The success of the measures will depend on reliable energy, timely tax refunds, access to imported inputs, better logistics, and expansion into higher-value products and new markets," an expert notes.

2026-07-31T15:11+0000

2026-07-31T15:11+0000

2026-07-31T16:07+0000

analysis

imf

pakistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104903/62/1049036207_0:78:3808:2220_1920x0_80_0_0_22c08b606d0d6f4d1315303e130128a5.jpg

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved a $918 million stimulus package to finally break Pakistan's export stagnation, which has lingered at $30 billion for years. The government took this step recognizing that without state support, domestic producers cannot compete with major players backed by powerful industrial programs abroad. However, the decision will almost inevitably draw scrutiny from the IMF, which traditionally views subsidies as a threat to fiscal discipline.Panezai acknowledges that developing countries have a legitimate concern about limited policy space, especially when advanced economies themselves provide export credit, industrial incentives, and strategic subsidies. The expert also reminds that even if the schemes are withdrawn, Pakistan can still support exporters through a predictable exchange rate, faster tax refunds, cheaper and reliable energy, efficient ports and customs, easier access to raw materials, export credit guarantees, international certification, trade diplomacy and simpler regulations.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

imf, pakistan