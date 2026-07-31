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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/iran-hits-us-base-in-kuwait-in-27th-wave-of-retaliatory-strikes-1124520246.html
Iran Hits US Base in Kuwait in 27th Wave of Retaliatory Strikes
Iran Hits US Base in Kuwait in 27th Wave of Retaliatory Strikes
Sputnik International
The Iranian Armysaid it struck Al‑Jaber base in Kuwait with attack drones, targeting fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment depots.
2026-07-31T03:58+0000
2026-07-31T04:23+0000
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Al‑Jaber is a key hub for US air and surveillance operations in the region."The decisive, extensive, and large‑scale attacks by the Army and the IRGC make it very costly and difficult for the enemy to intercept Iranian drones and missiles," Iranian army stressed in a statement.The attack follows a US airstrike on a residential home in Qeshm that killed a mother, father, and their two‑year‑old child.
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iran, kuwait, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us-iran relations, us military base

Iran Hits US Base in Kuwait in 27th Wave of Retaliatory Strikes

03:58 GMT 31.07.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 31.07.2026)
© Wikipedia / Tasnim News AgencyIranian Arash-series drone. File photo.
Iranian Arash-series drone. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
© Wikipedia / Tasnim News Agency
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The Iranian Armysaid it struck Al‑Jaber base in Kuwait with attack drones, targeting fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment depots.
Al‑Jaber is a key hub for US air and surveillance operations in the region.
"The decisive, extensive, and large‑scale attacks by the Army and the IRGC make it very costly and difficult for the enemy to intercept Iranian drones and missiles," Iranian army stressed in a statement.
The attack follows a US airstrike on a residential home in Qeshm that killed a mother, father, and their two‑year‑old child.
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