https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/iran-hits-us-base-in-kuwait-in-27th-wave-of-retaliatory-strikes-1124520246.html

Iran Hits US Base in Kuwait in 27th Wave of Retaliatory Strikes

Iran Hits US Base in Kuwait in 27th Wave of Retaliatory Strikes

Sputnik International

The Iranian Armysaid it struck Al‑Jaber base in Kuwait with attack drones, targeting fighter jet hangars, satellite communication systems, and equipment depots.

2026-07-31T03:58+0000

2026-07-31T03:58+0000

2026-07-31T04:23+0000

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Al‑Jaber is a key hub for US air and surveillance operations in the region."The decisive, extensive, and large‑scale attacks by the Army and the IRGC make it very costly and difficult for the enemy to intercept Iranian drones and missiles," Iranian army stressed in a statement.The attack follows a US airstrike on a residential home in Qeshm that killed a mother, father, and their two‑year‑old child.

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iran, kuwait, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us-iran relations, us military base