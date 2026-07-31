https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-says-deal-on-full-disarmament-of-hamas-other-groups-in-gaza-strip-has-been-reached-1124520456.html

Trump Says Deal on Full Disarmament of Hamas, Other Groups in Gaza Strip Has Been Reached

Trump Says Deal on Full Disarmament of Hamas, Other Groups in Gaza Strip Has Been Reached

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that an agreement on the full disarmament of Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip had been reached.

2026-07-31T03:46+0000

2026-07-31T03:46+0000

2026-07-31T04:26+0000

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"Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US president stressed that Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip after the disarmament of militant groups, including Hamas. "The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild! Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE," Trump added.

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