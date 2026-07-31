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Trump Says Deal on Full Disarmament of Hamas, Other Groups in Gaza Strip Has Been Reached
Trump Says Deal on Full Disarmament of Hamas, Other Groups in Gaza Strip Has Been Reached
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that an agreement on the full disarmament of Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip had been reached.
2026-07-31T03:46+0000
2026-07-31T04:26+0000
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"Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US president stressed that Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip after the disarmament of militant groups, including Hamas. "The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild! Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE," Trump added.
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middle east, donald trump, gaza strip, israel, hamas, israel-gaza conflict

Trump Says Deal on Full Disarmament of Hamas, Other Groups in Gaza Strip Has Been Reached

03:46 GMT 31.07.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 31.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Mohammed HajjarHamas fighters arrive in a pick-up truck to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025
Hamas fighters arrive in a pick-up truck to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed Hajjar
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US President Donald Trump said that an agreement on the full disarmament of Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip had been reached.
"Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US president stressed that Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip after the disarmament of militant groups, including Hamas.
"The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild! Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE," Trump added.
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