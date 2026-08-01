https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/kandinsky-becomes-most-expensive-russian-artist-at-world-auctions-1124526188.html

Kandinsky Becomes Most Expensive Russian Artist at World Auctions

Kandinsky Becomes Most Expensive Russian Artist at World Auctions

Sputnik International

Wassily Kandinsky has topped the list of Russian artists by the total value of the most expensive artworks sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions, according to the calculations made by Sputnik.

2026-08-01T09:53+0000

2026-08-01T09:53+0000

2026-08-01T09:53+0000

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The cost of about 40 artworks by Kandinsky have exceeded $5 million and their total cost has reached around $591 million. Another Russian artist, Kazimir Malevich, has become second most expensive Russian artist, whose works costing more than $5 million were sold for approximately $252 million, the data showed. Mark Chagall, who was born in the Russian Empire, is the third on the list. Eighteen of his works costing more than $5 million each were sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions. The total cost amounted to $162.5 million.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/western-art-institutions-ignoring-history-when-changing-nationality-of-russian-artists-1108557853.html

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kazimir malevich, russia, russian empire, sotheby's, christie's, artist