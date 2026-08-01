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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/kandinsky-becomes-most-expensive-russian-artist-at-world-auctions-1124526188.html
Kandinsky Becomes Most Expensive Russian Artist at World Auctions
Kandinsky Becomes Most Expensive Russian Artist at World Auctions
Sputnik International
Wassily Kandinsky has topped the list of Russian artists by the total value of the most expensive artworks sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions, according to the calculations made by Sputnik.
2026-08-01T09:53+0000
2026-08-01T09:53+0000
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The cost of about 40 artworks by Kandinsky have exceeded $5 million and their total cost has reached around $591 million. Another Russian artist, Kazimir Malevich, has become second most expensive Russian artist, whose works costing more than $5 million were sold for approximately $252 million, the data showed. Mark Chagall, who was born in the Russian Empire, is the third on the list. Eighteen of his works costing more than $5 million each were sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions. The total cost amounted to $162.5 million.
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Kandinsky Becomes Most Expensive Russian Artist at World Auctions

09:53 GMT 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungThe painting " Murnau with Church II" by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky on display during a media preview of Sotheby's auction, in London, on Feb. 22, 2023.
The painting Murnau with Church II by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky on display during a media preview of Sotheby's auction, in London, on Feb. 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wassily Kandinsky has topped the list of Russian artists by the total value of the most expensive artworks sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions, according to the calculations made by Sputnik.
The cost of about 40 artworks by Kandinsky have exceeded $5 million and their total cost has reached around $591 million.
Another Russian artist, Kazimir Malevich, has become second most expensive Russian artist, whose works costing more than $5 million were sold for approximately $252 million, the data showed.
Mark Chagall, who was born in the Russian Empire, is the third on the list. Eighteen of his works costing more than $5 million each were sold at the Sotheby's and Christie's auctions. The total cost amounted to $162.5 million.
Ivan Aivazovsky paintings - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
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