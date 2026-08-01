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More Than 50,000 Migrants Already Returned to Morocco From Spain's Ceuta - Reports
More Than 50,000 Migrants Already Returned to Morocco From Spain's Ceuta - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 50,000 migrants have already returned to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the 20minutos newspaper reported, citing local police sources.
2026-08-01T03:41+0000
2026-08-01T03:41+0000
2026-08-01T04:51+0000
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As previously reported by RTVE, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said more than 48,300 illegal migrants have already returned from Ceuta to Morocco. 20minutos said that according to security forces, about 53,000 people have voluntarily returned to Morocco from Ceuta following a massive arrival of people in recent days. Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the northern coast of Africa, located on the border with Morocco. Together with Melilla, it forms the only land border between the European Union and Africa and is considered a key route for illegal migration into the EU. In recent days, the enclave has experienced a massive influx of migrants. According to Spanish authorities, tens of thousands of people have illegally crossed the border and ended up in Ceuta.
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europe, morocco, ceuta, spain, european union (eu), migration, illegal migration
More Than 50,000 Migrants Already Returned to Morocco From Spain's Ceuta - Reports
03:41 GMT 01.08.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 01.08.2026)
More than 50,000 migrants have already returned to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the 20minutos newspaper reported, citing local police sources.
As previously reported by RTVE, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said more than 48,300 illegal migrants have already returned from Ceuta to Morocco.
20minutos said that according to security forces, about 53,000 people have voluntarily returned to Morocco from Ceuta following a massive arrival of people in recent days.
Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the northern coast of Africa, located on the border with Morocco. Together with Melilla, it forms the only land border between the European Union and Africa and is considered a key route for illegal migration into the EU.
In recent days, the enclave has experienced a massive influx of migrants. According to Spanish authorities, tens of thousands of people have illegally crossed the border and ended up in Ceuta.