https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/explosion-at-central-moscow-restaurant-kills-3--national-anti-terrorist-committee-1124528097.html

Explosion at Central Moscow Restaurant Kills 3 — National Anti-Terrorist Committee

Explosion at Central Moscow Restaurant Kills 3 — National Anti-Terrorist Committee

Sputnik International

An improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow at 19:55, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC)... 02.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-02T04:27+0000

2026-08-02T04:27+0000

2026-08-02T04:27+0000

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An unknown woman suspected of attempting to bring the explosive device into the venue was stopped by a security guard before entering. The device then detonated, killing the woman, the guard and one restaurant visitor. Another 21 people were injured.The restaurant was reportedly reserved for a banquet at the time of the explosion.

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