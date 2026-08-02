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Explosion at Central Moscow Restaurant Kills 3 — National Anti-Terrorist Committee
Explosion at Central Moscow Restaurant Kills 3 — National Anti-Terrorist Committee
Sputnik International
An improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow at 19:55, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC)... 02.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-02T04:27+0000
2026-08-02T04:27+0000
2026-08-02T04:27+0000
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An unknown woman suspected of attempting to bring the explosive device into the venue was stopped by a security guard before entering. The device then detonated, killing the woman, the guard and one restaurant visitor. Another 21 people were injured.The restaurant was reportedly reserved for a banquet at the time of the explosion.
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Deadly blast reported at restaurant in central Moscow — National Anti-Terrorist Committee
Sputnik International
Deadly blast reported at restaurant in central Moscow — National Anti-Terrorist Committee
2026-08-02T04:27+0000
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moscow, national anti-terrorist committee, national antiterrorism committee (nac), terrorism, explosion, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, видео, video
Explosion at Central Moscow Restaurant Kills 3 — National Anti-Terrorist Committee
An improvised explosive device detonated at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow at 19:55, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAC) reported.
An unknown woman suspected of attempting to bring the explosive device into the venue was stopped by a security guard before entering. The device then detonated, killing the woman, the guard and one restaurant visitor. Another 21 people were injured.
The restaurant was reportedly reserved for a banquet at the time of the explosion.