Iran Vows to Use All Tools for Self-Defense Against Illegal US Attacks
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziIranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
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Iran will continue resisting US threats, illegal attacks and maritime pressure, the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.
Key points from the statement:
The ministry said the US has violated the June 18 memorandum ending the war by continuing a naval blockade, attacking Iranian ports and commercial shipping, escalating economic pressure and issuing illegal threats.
The statement called the ongoing naval blockade a clear example of an “act of aggression” and said US attacks on military and non-military targets, civilian infrastructure and Iranian citizens violate Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.
Iran warned regional governments that defensive strikes against illegal US attacks on Iran “cannot under any circumstances be considered an attack by Iran on these countries.”
“The insistence of the United States and some of its regional partners on allowing ships to pass through the unsafe and unauthorized southern route was aimed not only at neutralizing Article 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding and disrupting Iran’s fulfillment of its obligations, but was in fact a cover for military activities and movements.”
The ministry said Iran will continue its “powerful defense” of national independence, dignity and sovereignty against the aggressive US-Israeli alliance.