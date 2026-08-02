https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/iran-vows-to-use-all-tools-for-self-defense-against-illegal-us-attacks-1124528498.html

Iran Vows to Use All Tools for Self-Defense Against Illegal US Attacks

Iran Vows to Use All Tools for Self-Defense Against Illegal US Attacks

Sputnik International

Iran will continue resisting US threats, illegal attacks and maritime pressure, the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

2026-08-02T04:37+0000

2026-08-02T04:37+0000

2026-08-02T04:37+0000

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Key points from the statement:The ministry said Iran will continue its “powerful defense” of national independence, dignity and sovereignty against the aggressive US-Israeli alliance.

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