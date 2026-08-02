https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/trump-cancels-planned-attack-on-iran-amid-deal-talks-1124528208.html

Trump Cancels Planned Attack on Iran Amid Deal Talks

Trump Cancels Planned Attack on Iran Amid Deal Talks

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked the US to hold off any attack because the parameters of a deal had been agreed to.

2026-08-02T04:33+0000

2026-08-02T04:33+0000

2026-08-02T04:33+0000

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“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He also claimed the deal would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and an end to what he called “Iran’s nuclear threat.”Trump added that Israel joins the US in the commitment.

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