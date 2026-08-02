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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/trump-cancels-planned-attack-on-iran-amid-deal-talks-1124528208.html
Trump Cancels Planned Attack on Iran Amid Deal Talks
Trump Cancels Planned Attack on Iran Amid Deal Talks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked the US to hold off any attack because the parameters of a deal had been agreed to.
2026-08-02T04:33+0000
2026-08-02T04:33+0000
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“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He also claimed the deal would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and an end to what he called “Iran’s nuclear threat.”Trump added that Israel joins the US in the commitment.
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Trump Cancels Planned Attack on Iran Amid Deal Talks

04:33 GMT 02.08.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardPresident Donald Trump departs following a cabinet meeting at Camp David, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026
President Donald Trump departs following a cabinet meeting at Camp David, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2026
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
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US President Donald Trump claimed Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked the US to hold off any attack because the parameters of a deal had been agreed to.
“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He also claimed the deal would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and an end to what he called “Iran’s nuclear threat.”

Trump added that Israel joins the US in the commitment.
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