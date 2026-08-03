International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/chinese-engineers-developing-nuclear-bomb-based-asteroid-destruction-technology---reports-1124530952.html
Chinese Engineers Developing Nuclear Bomb-Based Asteroid Destruction Technology - Reports
Chinese Engineers Developing Nuclear Bomb-Based Asteroid Destruction Technology - Reports
Sputnik International
A group of Chinese scientists is developing a method for destroying large asteroids with nuclear weapons, the South China Morning Post reported.
2026-08-03T04:34+0000
2026-08-03T04:34+0000
science & tech
china
earth
asteroids
nuclear bomb
beyond politics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333847_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_c42579e956355a4deaf12c86262efeaf.jpg
A team of scientists from the China Rocket Research Institute in Beijing is working on a method for destroying large asteroids that threaten Earth using a nuclear bomb, it said. The idea is as follows: first, a metal impact probe crashes into the asteroid and bores a deep hole, then a second spacecraft drops a nuclear bomb into this hole, which detonates inside the asteroid, the publication said. According to the scientists cited by the newspaper, a three-megaton explosion, roughly equivalent to 200 Hiroshima bombs, could completely destroy an asteroid approximately 100 meters in diameter. The researchers also found that placing a bomb 30 meters below the surface can more than triple the change in an asteroid's velocity compared to a shallow detonation, making this method "significantly more effective at altering an object's trajectory." The newspaper notes that the Chinese scientists' approach is reminiscent of the 1998 American disaster movie "Armageddon," but their idea requires that everything be carried out using unmanned spacecraft. According to the researchers, this method is less technically complex and more effective than simply aiming a nuclear charge at an asteroid.
china
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333847_251:0:1751:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_235069b9626170242b6643e44ce6e50a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
science & tech, china, earth, asteroids, nuclear bomb
science & tech, china, earth, asteroids, nuclear bomb

Chinese Engineers Developing Nuclear Bomb-Based Asteroid Destruction Technology - Reports

04:34 GMT 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / NASAThis undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A group of Chinese scientists is developing a method for destroying large asteroids with nuclear weapons, the South China Morning Post reported.
A team of scientists from the China Rocket Research Institute in Beijing is working on a method for destroying large asteroids that threaten Earth using a nuclear bomb, it said. The idea is as follows: first, a metal impact probe crashes into the asteroid and bores a deep hole, then a second spacecraft drops a nuclear bomb into this hole, which detonates inside the asteroid, the publication said.
According to the scientists cited by the newspaper, a three-megaton explosion, roughly equivalent to 200 Hiroshima bombs, could completely destroy an asteroid approximately 100 meters in diameter. The researchers also found that placing a bomb 30 meters below the surface can more than triple the change in an asteroid's velocity compared to a shallow detonation, making this method "significantly more effective at altering an object's trajectory."
The newspaper notes that the Chinese scientists' approach is reminiscent of the 1998 American disaster movie "Armageddon," but their idea requires that everything be carried out using unmanned spacecraft. According to the researchers, this method is less technically complex and more effective than simply aiming a nuclear charge at an asteroid.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала