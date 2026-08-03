https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/pakistans-auto-industry-goes-regional-bangladesh-gets-first-shipment-1124535089.html

Pakistan's Auto Industry Goes Regional: Bangladesh Gets First Shipment

Pakistan's Auto Industry Goes Regional: Bangladesh Gets First Shipment

Sputnik International

Pakistan officially started exporting vehicles to Bangladesh after signing a trade agreement. The first batch is modest (100 vehicles), but over four years exports are planned to reach 5,800 units.

2026-08-03T18:24+0000

2026-08-03T18:24+0000

2026-08-03T18:24+0000

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Pakistan's automotive industry is dominated by foreign manufacturers, primarily Japanese, with a growing Chinese as well as South Korean presence, operating through CKD (completely knocked down) assembly plants, meaning vehicles are shipped in large component kits and assembled locally. Localization varies: Japanese brands achieve up to 50–70%, while newer Chinese and Korean players remain below 35–40%This deal is an important step, though one agreement alone will not turn Pakistan into a regional hub, according to Sangeen Khan Panezai, a research fellow at the National Defense University. Pakistan must build on this success by entering other right-hand-drive markets, deepening localization, and making production attractive for long-term investors, he emphasized.The main challenge is reducing production costs. Pakistan relies heavily on imported components, which makes it vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations. To become a regional player, it must increase local production of high-value components, stabilize tariffs, and obtain international quality certifications, Panezai said.

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