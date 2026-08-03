https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/pakistans-auto-industry-goes-regional-bangladesh-gets-first-shipment-1124535089.html
Pakistan's Auto Industry Goes Regional: Bangladesh Gets First Shipment
Pakistan's Auto Industry Goes Regional: Bangladesh Gets First Shipment
Sputnik International
Pakistan officially started exporting vehicles to Bangladesh after signing a trade agreement. The first batch is modest (100 vehicles), but over four years exports are planned to reach 5,800 units.
2026-08-03T18:24+0000
2026-08-03T18:24+0000
2026-08-03T18:24+0000
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Pakistan's automotive industry is dominated by foreign manufacturers, primarily Japanese, with a growing Chinese as well as South Korean presence, operating through CKD (completely knocked down) assembly plants, meaning vehicles are shipped in large component kits and assembled locally. Localization varies: Japanese brands achieve up to 50–70%, while newer Chinese and Korean players remain below 35–40%This deal is an important step, though one agreement alone will not turn Pakistan into a regional hub, according to Sangeen Khan Panezai, a research fellow at the National Defense University. Pakistan must build on this success by entering other right-hand-drive markets, deepening localization, and making production attractive for long-term investors, he emphasized.The main challenge is reducing production costs. Pakistan relies heavily on imported components, which makes it vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations. To become a regional player, it must increase local production of high-value components, stabilize tariffs, and obtain international quality certifications, Panezai said.
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pakistan, bangladesh, japan, cars, industry
pakistan, bangladesh, japan, cars, industry
Pakistan's Auto Industry Goes Regional: Bangladesh Gets First Shipment
Pakistan officially started exporting vehicles to Bangladesh after signing a trade agreement. The first batch is modest (100 vehicles), but over four years exports are planned to reach 5,800 units.
Pakistan's automotive industry is dominated by foreign manufacturers, primarily Japanese, with a growing Chinese as well as South Korean presence, operating through CKD (completely knocked down) assembly plants, meaning vehicles are shipped in large component kits and assembled locally. Localization varies: Japanese brands achieve up to 50–70%, while newer Chinese and Korean players remain below 35–40%
This deal is an important step, though one agreement alone will not turn Pakistan into a regional hub, according to Sangeen Khan Panezai, a research fellow at the National Defense University. Pakistan must build on this success by entering other right-hand-drive markets, deepening localization, and making production attractive for long-term investors, he emphasized.
"The Bangladesh deal is not merely about exporting 100 cars. It is about breaking into a new market, building confidence in 'Made in Pakistan' vehicles and setting the stage for a commercially viable automobile-export industry."
The main challenge is reducing production costs. Pakistan relies heavily on imported components, which makes it vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations. To become a regional player, it must increase local production of high-value components, stabilize tariffs, and obtain international quality certifications, Panezai said.