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Trump Announces Talks With Iran on Monday
Trump Announces Talks With Iran on Monday
Sputnik International
The United States and Iran will hold talks on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed.
2026-08-03T04:25+0000
2026-08-03T04:25+0000
2026-08-03T04:25+0000
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"We are talking to them in the form of negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.He said the US was “all set to go” with a “massive attack” on Iran, describing it as potentially “the biggest attack since World War II,” but claimed he called it off after requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran.Iran has not officially confirmed these claims.
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Trump Announces Talks With Iran on Monday
The United States and Iran will hold talks on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed.
"We are talking to them in the form of negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
He said the US was “all set to go” with a “massive attack” on Iran, describing it as potentially “the biggest attack since World War II,” but claimed he called it off after requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran.
“And the reason they asked is they think there’s a deal. There’s a deal on Hormuz, and then there will be a deal on the nuclear — or you might call it the denuclearization of Iran. I call it the denuclearization of Iran,” Trump said.
Iran has not officially confirmed these claims.