https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/trump-announces-talks-with-iran-on-monday-1124530669.html

Trump Announces Talks With Iran on Monday

Trump Announces Talks With Iran on Monday

Sputnik International

The United States and Iran will hold talks on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed.

2026-08-03T04:25+0000

2026-08-03T04:25+0000

2026-08-03T04:25+0000

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"We are talking to them in the form of negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.He said the US was “all set to go” with a “massive attack” on Iran, describing it as potentially “the biggest attack since World War II,” but claimed he called it off after requests from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran.Iran has not officially confirmed these claims.

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