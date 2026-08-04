https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/north-korea-rejects-us-cyber-threat-claims-as-political-smear-campaign-1124535940.html

North Korea Rejects US 'Cyber Threat' Claims as Political Smear Campaign

North Korea Rejects US 'Cyber Threat' Claims as Political Smear Campaign

Sputnik International

The DPRK Foreign Ministry dismissed the US-led “joint warning” about an alleged North Korean cyber threat as a “stereotyped political accusation” aimed at tarnishing the country’s image, KCNA reported.

2026-08-04T04:52+0000

2026-08-04T04:52+0000

2026-08-04T04:52+0000

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The DPRK said the US is trying to turn cyberspace into another arena of confrontation while presenting its own cyber militarization as “defense.”The ministry pointed to the US creation of the world’s first cyber command, joint cyber drills such as Cyber Flag, and the expansion of what it called a cyber warfare military-industrial complex.The DPRK added that it will never allow the US and its allies to use the cyber issue as another tool of pressure, sanctions and political intimidation.

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us, north korea, cyber attack, cyber war, cyber threats, cyber warfare