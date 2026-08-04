North Korea Rejects US 'Cyber Threat' Claims as Political Smear Campaign
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this June 30, 2019, file photo, US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, South Korea
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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The DPRK Foreign Ministry dismissed the US-led “joint warning” about an alleged North Korean cyber threat as a “stereotyped political accusation” aimed at tarnishing the country’s image, KCNA reported.
The DPRK said the US is trying to turn cyberspace into another arena of confrontation while presenting its own cyber militarization as “defense.”
The ministry pointed to the US creation of the world’s first cyber command, joint cyber drills such as Cyber Flag, and the expansion of what it called a cyber warfare military-industrial complex.
The ministry pointed to the US creation of the world’s first cyber command, joint cyber drills such as Cyber Flag, and the expansion of what it called a cyber warfare military-industrial complex.
"It is illogical that the US, which has possessed and operated the biggest cyber force in the world by monopolizing the core resources of cyber space, is talking about "cyber threat" from other countries. And it is a mere excuse for justifying its illegal policy on placing pressure on sovereign states," the ministry stressed.
The DPRK added that it will never allow the US and its allies to use the cyber issue as another tool of pressure, sanctions and political intimidation.