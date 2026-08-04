https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/putin-holds-phone-talks-with-president-of-brazil---kremlin-1124538196.html

Putin Holds Phone Talks With President of Brazil - Kremlin

Putin Holds Phone Talks With President of Brazil - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2026-08-04T14:49+0000

2026-08-04T14:49+0000

2026-08-04T14:49+0000

world

russia

brazil

vladimir putin

lula da silva

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/17/1124349891_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_3693640ffb06adf9534799e8e1b156b5.jpg

"At the initiative of the Brazilian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," the statement said. The presidents discussed current international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, as well as discussed strengthening relations between the countries in various areas, with a particular focus on expanding trade, the statement read. Putin expressed gratitude to Lula da Silva for his efforts to help achieve a political and diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added. The presidents confirmed that both countries adhere to same or similar approaches on many issues of the global agenda, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/brazil-russia-discuss-trade-payment-systems-at-moscow-brics-business-council---official-1120603336.html

russia

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, brazil, vladimir putin, lula da silva, kremlin