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Putin Holds Phone Talks With President of Brazil - Kremlin
Putin Holds Phone Talks With President of Brazil - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
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"At the initiative of the Brazilian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," the statement said. The presidents discussed current international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, as well as discussed strengthening relations between the countries in various areas, with a particular focus on expanding trade, the statement read. Putin expressed gratitude to Lula da Silva for his efforts to help achieve a political and diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added. The presidents confirmed that both countries adhere to same or similar approaches on many issues of the global agenda, the statement said.
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Putin Holds Phone Talks With President of Brazil - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"At the initiative of the Brazilian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," the statement said.
The presidents discussed current international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, as well as discussed strengthening relations between the countries in various areas, with a particular focus on expanding trade, the statement read.
Putin expressed gratitude to Lula da Silva for his efforts to help achieve a political and diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
"It was agreed to continue coordination at the United Nations and in other multilateral cooperation formats," the statement said.
The presidents confirmed that both countries adhere to same or similar approaches on many issues of the global agenda, the statement said.
20 October 2024, 00:04 GMT